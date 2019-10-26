Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

'The Crown' Director Excited About Himalayan Sojourn

The BAFTA-nominated director, who has also worked on projects like The Heist, Skins and Sherlock, admitted that he first came to India when he was 18.

IANS

Updated:October 26, 2019, 3:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'The Crown' Director Excited About Himalayan Sojourn
credits- The Crown Netflix instagram

The Crown co-director Benjamin Caron loves the colorful and vibrant culture of India, and says he is excited to explore the Himalayas in Sikkim during his visit to the country.

"Well, on this particular occasion, I'm here because I'm travelling through the Himalayas in Sikkim, which I have been wanting to visit for a long, long time," Caron told IANS.

"I've been to India a number of times, maybe five, six times, but mainly around Rajasthan. I never went to the Northeast part of India. I love the Himalayas and I've been to Nepal and I've heard a lot about Sikkim. My wife is a travel journalist and there is a travel company, which has invited us to come over here and to try some of the travelling experiences," he added.

The BAFTA-nominated director, who has also worked on projects like The Heist, Skins and Sherlock, admitted that he first came to India when he was 18.

Recalling his first tryst with the culture, the 43-year-old said: "I came to India when I was 18. I had just left school and taken a year off before going to university and Delhi with the first place I arrived. And imagine an 18-year-old boy who grew up in the Midlands of the United Kingdom, coming to Delhi."

His India experience stayed with him.

"I remember the smell, the noise, the atmosphere... that has stayed with me for 20 years. Every time I come back I've also traveled to new places. I think there are amazing landscapes, the kindness of the people and I've never experienced color so much as I do in India. It's incredibly special. And I'd be very lucky to have been managed to travel so much around India," said the director, who seems to know the Indian culture as he greets one by saying "Happy Diwali".

At the moment, the director is looking forward to the third season of Netflix hit "The Crown". He has helmed four episodes from season three. The show will go live on November 17.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram