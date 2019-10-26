'The Crown' Director Excited About Himalayan Sojourn

The Crown co-director Benjamin Caron loves the colorful and vibrant culture of India, and says he is excited to explore the Himalayas in Sikkim during his visit to the country.

"Well, on this particular occasion, I'm here because I'm travelling through the Himalayas in Sikkim, which I have been wanting to visit for a long, long time," Caron told IANS.

"I've been to India a number of times, maybe five, six times, but mainly around Rajasthan. I never went to the Northeast part of India. I love the Himalayas and I've been to Nepal and I've heard a lot about Sikkim. My wife is a travel journalist and there is a travel company, which has invited us to come over here and to try some of the travelling experiences," he added.

The BAFTA-nominated director, who has also worked on projects like The Heist, Skins and Sherlock, admitted that he first came to India when he was 18.

Recalling his first tryst with the culture, the 43-year-old said: "I came to India when I was 18. I had just left school and taken a year off before going to university and Delhi with the first place I arrived. And imagine an 18-year-old boy who grew up in the Midlands of the United Kingdom, coming to Delhi."

His India experience stayed with him.

"I remember the smell, the noise, the atmosphere... that has stayed with me for 20 years. Every time I come back I've also traveled to new places. I think there are amazing landscapes, the kindness of the people and I've never experienced color so much as I do in India. It's incredibly special. And I'd be very lucky to have been managed to travel so much around India," said the director, who seems to know the Indian culture as he greets one by saying "Happy Diwali".

At the moment, the director is looking forward to the third season of Netflix hit "The Crown". He has helmed four episodes from season three. The show will go live on November 17.

