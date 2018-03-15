The Dos And Don'ts Of Wearing Florals
Fashion mavens give you insights into pulling off a floral dress.
(Photo: Sabysachi Mukherjee's Official Instagram Handle.)
Designers Anand Saraf and Megha Jain Madhan share some tips:
* Floral designs are best suited on pastels and nude colours.
* Go for a minimalist looks with your floral embroidery pieces.
Looks like spring arrived finally! 😍this photo is from a week ago, can you see the snow at the right corner? Thankfully it's all gone now... #capsulewardrobe #capsulewardrobeblogger #ootd #ootdshare #ootdstyle #hoodie #teddyhoodie #teddycoat #teddyvibes #floralembroidery #jeansembroidery #embroideryjeans #embroidery #minimalism #slowfashion #slowfashionblogger #styleblogger #blogger #fashionblogger #capsulewardrobe
* Add a silver accessory to your floral pieces for classic look.
* Outfits with floral designs are best suited for a day-wear.
Reminiscing this floral dress!! 🌸 I linked a few similar ones that I am lusting over!! 💕 If you have @liketoknow.it add me!! Username is AlwaysMeliss http://liketk.it/2uZt4 👛 . . . . . #liketkit #alwaysmeliss #fashionlikes #phxblogger #wrapdress #floraldress #thinkpink #ltkunder100 #ltkunder50 #grandcentraldivaz #tempemarketplace #realoutfitgram #ltkstyletip #nordstrom #ltkshoecrush #dswshoes #dsw #whatiwore #whatimwearing #revolve #styleinspo #ootdmagazine #springstyle #boxofstyle #ootdwatch #stylediaries #styleblogger #styleinsporation
* Try different silhouettes with drapes and locate your floral embroidery differently.
Платья из льна, хлопка с вышивкой, в наличии и на заказ. . . #embroidery #beadembroidery #floralembroidery #forma #lipsembroidery #embroideryhoopart #handmadeembroidery #embroideryartist #embroideryart #embroiderylove #embroiderywork #modernembroidery #browembroidery #embroiderydress #embroideryinstaguild #eyebrowembroidery #dmcembroidery #eyelinerembroidery #contemporaryembroidery #machineembroidery #embroiderydesign #embroideryblouse #customembroidery #embroideryfloss #handembroidery #embroideryhoop
* Try floral fashion on different fabrics such as chiffon or neoprene or satin.
* Give a twist to floral fashion by using floral embroideries done by metal.
* Opt for nude footwear with you floral ensemble.