The Euphonious Notes Of Pronto Serenades South Delhi

Culture and Heritage are two words that can be termed synonyms for the capital of the country, New Delhi. The city is home to three world heritage sites, 174 national protected monuments, and over the years a constant effort has been made to revitalise these tourist attractions and places around it. One such effort to refurbish an area around a monument was near Qutub Minar, Mehrauli. In recent years the area around has been revamped into a hub for restaurants with carefully curated menus and invigorating music, an ideal weekend destination. One such event was hosted on February 17th, with the pristine view of Qutub , a carefully curated European menu, and an eclectic Jazz performance at QLA in Mehrauli, it set a tone for a perfect Friday night. The main attraction of this exemplary evening was Pronto, a Jazz band from France.

“It’s not the first time the musicians are visiting India, individually. Some of them are veterans. This is the pianist Bruno Angelini’s fourth time in the country, the saxophonist Daniel Erdmann had visited several years ago and the double bassist Hélène Labarrière was here 15 years back but this is the first time they’re performing together in India.” says Swarna Mehta, the band’s crew manager.

She further adds, “The band has really enjoyed! The entire setting right from the lights to the sound was the perfect vessel to present our music. The weather, the lighting and “Qutub’s” view, everything was in our favour.”

The perfect accompaniment to the swift beats of Jazz music was the specially curated European menu. It was a trail through the diverse flavours of the region, from Spinach feta spanakopita, a Greek vegetarian delicacy to Lamb Navarin, an authentic French spring stew. The menu was divided into six sections, starting with pass-arounds, salads, soups, antipasto, entré, and ending with delectable desserts. Accompanied by handpicked wines, the evening was perfect to relish the beauty of jazz music and European food.

