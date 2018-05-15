English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
The Fashion Crowd Embraces Old-School Hollywood Glamour at Cannes 2018
Bella Hadid rocked a more natural beauty look than is usual for the supermodel, featuring tumbling waves, a dash of bronzer and a nude, glossy lip.
(Photo: Bella Hadid at Cannes 2018/ reuters)
Supermodels flocked to the French Riviera over the weekend as the 2018 Cannes Film Festival rolled into its second week. So what was the go-to red carpet beauty look among the fashion crowd? Good old cinematic glamour.
Arizona Muse
Arizona Muse owned the red carpet with bombshell blonde waves, a smoky eye and a bronzed, matte complexion: a winning formula for summertime glamour.
Maria Borges
Maria Borges teamed her cropped hair with a pair of luxuriously long, dramatic lashes for a high-voltage look, complemented with a strong brow and a dab of pretty, coral-hued blush.
Bella Hadid
(Photo: Bella Hadid at Cannes 2018/ reuters)
Bella Hadid rocked a more natural beauty look than is usual for the supermodel, featuring tumbling waves, a dash of bronzer and a nude, glossy lip.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner offered up a masterclass in classic winged eyeliner, with this precise yet languid feline flick. A taupe lipstick shade kept the look elegant and minimalist.
Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio turned up to Fashion For Relief Cannes wearing a striking, postbox-red lipstick hue, matched perfectly by her cascading, Hollywood-ready waves.
