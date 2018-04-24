English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Fashion Crowd Piles on Glitter for Coachella
Festival headliner Beyonce hit all the right notes with a standout beauty look that revolved around a dazzling, crimped high ponytail, glittery eye makeup and dewy, glistening skin.
(Image: Representative Image/ Getty Images)
tars flocked to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for the event's second weekend, offering up a glittering take on festival beauty as they rocked out in style.
Vanessa Hudgens
It was all about the glittery eye for Vanessa Hudgens, who opted for a sparkling, multicolored look crowned with dramatic false lashes. A painted-on heart completed the whimsical approach.
Jennifer Hudson
Sparkly facial jewelry upgraded Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson's laid back festival beauty look, which also featured carefree curls and metallic eyeliner.
Ariana Grande
Crimped, lavender ponytail? Check. Colorful facial gems? Check. Sweeping, winged eyeliner? Ariana Grande does festival makeup with a polished twist.
Hailey Baldwin
Model Hailey Baldwin was back at Coachella for a second week running, sporting the latest cool-girl accessory -- namely, the throwback scrunchie. She nodded to the Nineties with a bright red version and some larger-than-life hoop earrings.
Beyonce
Festival headliner Beyonce hit all the right notes with a standout beauty look that revolved around a dazzling, crimped high ponytail, glittery eye makeup and dewy, glistening skin.
