GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

The Fashion Crowd Piles on Glitter for Coachella

Festival headliner Beyonce hit all the right notes with a standout beauty look that revolved around a dazzling, crimped high ponytail, glittery eye makeup and dewy, glistening skin.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:April 24, 2018, 6:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Fashion Crowd Piles on Glitter for Coachella
(Image: Representative Image/ Getty Images)
tars flocked to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for the event's second weekend, offering up a glittering take on festival beauty as they rocked out in style.

Vanessa Hudgens

It was all about the glittery eye for Vanessa Hudgens, who opted for a sparkling, multicolored look crowned with dramatic false lashes. A painted-on heart completed the whimsical approach.

When you slap on a bunch of glitter for @beyonce of course

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on



Jennifer Hudson

Sparkly facial jewelry upgraded Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson's laid back festival beauty look, which also featured carefree curls and metallic eyeliner.



Ariana Grande

Crimped, lavender ponytail? Check. Colorful facial gems? Check. Sweeping, winged eyeliner? Ariana Grande does festival makeup with a polished twist.

♡ 💧☁️

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on



Hailey Baldwin

Model Hailey Baldwin was back at Coachella for a second week running, sporting the latest cool-girl accessory -- namely, the throwback scrunchie. She nodded to the Nineties with a bright red version and some larger-than-life hoop earrings.

😼

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on



Beyonce

Festival headliner Beyonce hit all the right notes with a standout beauty look that revolved around a dazzling, crimped high ponytail, glittery eye makeup and dewy, glistening skin.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

Recommended For You