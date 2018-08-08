English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
The Glow-up is Actually Just Nuts: Kendall Jenner Pokes Fun at Her Ugly Years on KUWTK
In a preview clip from a new episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians", Kendall shared a video on her phone with her hair stylist, Jen Atkin, featuring the family on the first season of the programme.
(Photo: Kendall Jenner/ Reuters)
Reality TV personality-model Kendall Jenner has looked back on her "glow up" from the early seasons of her show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians".
In a preview clip from a new episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians", Kendall shared a video on her phone with her hair stylist, Jen Atkin, featuring the family on the first season of the programme, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
Kendall said to Atkin: "You have to see this video... How ugly we were. Like the glow-up is actually just nuts."
The video showed Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie, now 20, running around their mother Kris Jenner's bedroom - disobeying her and mimicking their older sister, Kim Kardashian.
Kris said: "Money does not grow on trees." Kendall replied: "Yes it does. It's paper."
The video then showed a young Kylie dressed in her mother's gold scarf and sunglasses - pretending to be Kim. She joked: "Hi I'm Kim Kardashian, everybody does what I say, and soon I'll be the queen of the world!" At the beginning of the new clip, Kendall was shown wrapped in a "gravity blanket" which she said helped her cope with her "anxiety" because it felt like she was being hugged.
