The Goodness of Vitamin C for Your Skin - Everything You Have To Know About the Absolute Beauty Elixir

Vitamin C is frequently associated with immunity support and warding off annoying colds and flu. However, few are aware that Vitamin C is an important beauty component that also helps the body produce new antioxidants, strengthens blood vessels, gives skin its suppleness and resilience, and prevents the visible indications of ageing.

One of the most effective and affordable ways to maintain healthy hair, glowing skin, and shiny nails is vitamin C. According to Shahnaz Hussain, a beauty expert, it is responsible for generating and maintaining collagen, often known as the “glue that keeps the body together.” Vitamin C prevents hangnails, promotes hydration, lowers under-eye circles, and leaves you feeling energised and vibrant. A healthy, balanced diet that gives the body the nutrition it needs promotes both good health and beauty, according to research.

More than we think, a vitamin-rich diet is responsible for smooth skin, lustrous hair, bright eyes, lean bodies, and vigour. We all understand that vitamins are among the nutrients that are crucial for both good health and beauty. The skin needs enough nutrition to continue performing its usual tasks, including cell renewal. It is necessary for skin health and youth. There is enough proof to conclude that a vitamin deficiency plays a significant role in the early development of skin wrinkles.

For instance, vitamin C is crucial because it boosts the immune system and prevents degradation, which prevents the onset of early visible indications of ageing. In actuality, vitamin C is essential for preserving healthy collagen, the skin’s supporting tissue. It affects connective tissue and is necessary for the creation of collagen. Collagen aids in maintaining youthful, firm, healthy skin. It keeps the skin’s suppleness and resilience in tact. Citrus fruits including oranges, lemons, and grapefruits, amla, tomatoes, sprouted grains, and green leafy vegetables all contain vitamin C. The best source of vitamin C is likely amla.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Ayurvedic texts mention amla, or Indian gooseberry, for the treatment of a variety of illnesses. In fact, due to its high Vitamin C concentration, the ancient physician Charaka described amla as a treatment that prevents ageing.

Fruits ought to be consumed regularly because many of them are high in vitamin C. We are all aware of the high mineral and vitamin content of lemons. Early in the morning, drink a glass of warm water with some lemon juice added to aid the body flush out impurities. This contributes to the skin’s clarity and shine.

Lemon can be used in a variety of ways as a cosmetic element, but avoid using it undiluted as it can be harsh on the skin. Lemon purifies and fades tan. Additionally, it functions as a hand lotion. Grapefruit has similar cleansing and toning properties for the skin as other citrus fruits. It helps to tighten the pores and is especially beneficial for skin that is oily and prone to breakouts. Oranges contain a lot of vitamin C. In addition to consuming them, you can use them to care for your skin externally. Orange juice can be used topically or included in face packs. It eliminates tanning and lessens blemishes while also assisting in restoring the skin’s normal acid-alkaline balance.

Vitamin C is abundant in orange peels. More vitamin C is reportedly present in the peels than the fruit itself. To absorb oil and tighten pores, dried and powdered orange peels can be added to scrubs and masks. When combined with yoghurt or cream of milk, orange peels that have been dried and powdered make a useful scrub. Or make a paste out of fresh orange peels. For acne-prone skin, combine “multani mitti” and rose water, then apply as a face pack to reduce blemishes.

Citrus fruits, apples, tomatoes, and other foods high in vitamin C assist to prevent oxidative damage and degeneration, which delays the appearance of age-related indications. Ascorbic acid, which improves skin texture, is also present.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here