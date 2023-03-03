Going by some records, sewing originated around 45000 BC when sharp stones were used to poke holes into animal skin which were then sewn together with strips of leather. It took another 5000 years for someone to think of putting a hole at the unsharpened end of the stone and the first needle was born. Soon bones and horns were being used to make better and sharper needles. Metal needles made their appearance around the 14th century. It was only in 1830 that the first successful sewing machine was made.

From then to today, the sewing machine has evolved by leaps and bounds – it’s fascinating what the machines can do today. Today’s sewing machine can embroider and monogram without needing human intervention.

Today’s scenario

Most of our exposure to sewing machines has been at homes where our grandmothers and mothers stitched for us or sewing together some accessories for the home – some because they loved sewing, others because they were cost conscious. Watching the sewing machine needle as it went up and down with a low whirring sound was almost hypnotic. As kids, some of us learnt sewing as a hobby or as a part of SUPW classes and did some creative DIY projects. But by and large, sewing took a back seat in the face of fast fashion. However, the pandemic led to a resurgence of sewing in a big way and the demand for sewing machines rose, especially the new age ones that make sewing so simple and can really up the creativity quotient of the person sewing. With an experiential visit to the Usha Sewing centre in Gurgaon, we learnt how sewing is therapeutic, enhances motor skills, keeps the brain agile and is a de-stressor. Today, sewing is a huge creative hobby segment. So how else does sewing benefit us?

Relieves stress and anxiety

Today’s extremely active, high-functioning lives can trigger stress and leave people anxious. Whether it is a stressful project at work or a difficult situation at home, anxiety can disrupt one’s day-to-day life. Sewing is almost like a meditative exercise that alleviates stress and anxiety – it allows one to express one’s self by creating a beautiful tangible product, and the simple act of threading the needle and guiding the cloth to create the patterns, watching the evenness of the stitches is hugely de-stressing. The meditative and creative nature of sewing actually helps the brains release endorphins boosting the feeling of wellbeing and happiness.

So, don’t hold back, get that machine set on your table, pick out some threads, and get to work. Who knows? You might just be on your way to crafting your very first masterpiece.

Encourages creative thinking

Like any art form, sewing enhances the left side of one’s brain - encouraging mindfulness and concentration. From choosing the right sewing style, to picking colors of one’s thread, sewing engages the mind in more ways than one can imagine.

Additionally, it encourages a true ‘DIY’ mindset. Got a faded pair of denims you want to repurpose into a tote or an old dupatta you’d like to convert into a summery kaftan/shrug – it’s really easy and there’s a whole slew of online resources that will offer a really simple way to do this. An if you want to add your special touch, you can do that easily – even if it’s just adding a pop of colour using multiple colours and allowing the needle to meander over the cloth you have, you will see a pattern emerge. It’s exciting and fun, and of course hugely creative. The best part is, there is no right or wrong with any creative idea so it’s all yours to own it with confidence and enjoy!

Sewing as physical therapy

For anyone who needs to exercise their fingers to recover from injuries/treatments that impact the nervous and circulatory systems – sewing is almost as good as physiotherapy. It involves soft finger movements needed to control the cloth, guide it – and doing this continuously helps flex and relax the finger joints strengthening muscles and speeding recovery. And if you are using a foot power pedal machine then the constant movement of the ankle extending to the foot helps recovery too.

Hand-Eye coordination

What sewing really works at is ensuring that it’s not just a mechanical act, it involves the brain, the eye-hand coordination, stimulating our power centres to stay sharp and focused. Sewing ups, the neurosynaptic transmissions that is like the exercise for the brain to stay agile and healthy. Each step in the sewing process needs one to be in the present and mindful about its effect, there is a certain amount of precision that needs to be delivered meticulously and with focus. Anyone who has done any sewing will vouch that even a few seconds of distractions can change the end results hugely, so one needs to be in the process a 100% to get the results. It’s vital that we understand that the journey – the act of sewing itself – can be as gratifying as the results.

In today’s fast-paced highly digitalized world, we need to take a step out to indulge ourselves in activities that help reduce stress and anxiety – sewing is an art that is therapeutic and creative and helps rejuvenate our soul. Sewing has evolved over time and the high-tech sewing machines of today are perfect for those looking for creative ways to express and rejuvenate themselves. Given how user-friendly today’s hi-tech sewing machines are, everyone from amateurs to experts, can work on them easily with some stunningly creative results that help alleviate stress and anxiety too. These sewing machines are extremely user-friendly and when focused on the task, the whole experience is elevated to being almost meditative.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here