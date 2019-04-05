English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
The Hormone That Protects Women from Liver Cancer
The study showed that a potential contributor to this gender disparity is adiponectin, a hormone secreted by fat cells that helps control the body's metabolism.
Representative image
Loading...
Researchers have discovered that a hormone -- present at higher levels in women -- can keep them away from liver cancer, suggesting the disease is more common in men.
The study showed that a potential contributor to this gender disparity is adiponectin, a hormone secreted by fat cells that helps control the body's metabolism.
The hormone activates two proteins inside liver cells, known as p38 and AMPK, that block cell proliferation and impair tumour growth, said the study, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.
"Circulating adiponectin levels have been reported to be higher in women than in men," said Guadalupe Sabio at the Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) in Spain.
Similar to humans, male mice are more also prone to hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) -- the most common form of liver cancer -- than females, as the increased levels of adiponectin in female mice protect them from HCC, the study said.
Inhibiting testosterone production in male rodents increased their adiponectin levels and reduced tumour growth.
Importantly, the study suggested that adiponectin and metformin -- a common antidiabetic drug -- could be used as novel treatments for liver cancer.
Sabio said that adiponectin's role in HCC is controversial and needed further investigation.
Liver cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
The study showed that a potential contributor to this gender disparity is adiponectin, a hormone secreted by fat cells that helps control the body's metabolism.
The hormone activates two proteins inside liver cells, known as p38 and AMPK, that block cell proliferation and impair tumour growth, said the study, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.
"Circulating adiponectin levels have been reported to be higher in women than in men," said Guadalupe Sabio at the Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) in Spain.
Similar to humans, male mice are more also prone to hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) -- the most common form of liver cancer -- than females, as the increased levels of adiponectin in female mice protect them from HCC, the study said.
Inhibiting testosterone production in male rodents increased their adiponectin levels and reduced tumour growth.
Importantly, the study suggested that adiponectin and metformin -- a common antidiabetic drug -- could be used as novel treatments for liver cancer.
Sabio said that adiponectin's role in HCC is controversial and needed further investigation.
Liver cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is How Shruti Marathe Reacted to a Producer Asking Her To 'Compromise'
- Shazam Movie Review: It's Not Deadpool But Way Better Than What We Thought
- Never Wanted to Re-visit Those Memories: When Sunny Leone Broke Down During Her Biopic Filming
- Boeing CEO Says 'Sorry For the Lives Lost' After Preliminary Report on Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 Crash
- Malaysia Open: Kidambi Srikanth Loses Quarterfinals, India's Campaign Comes to an End
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results