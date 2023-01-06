The Importance Of Blood Type-Focused Diet For Weight Loss

One of the most tedious jobs for people, when they are trying to lose weight, is to prepare a diet plan that can accelerate the process. What works for someone you know may not work the same way for you. There are too many options out there to choose from, leading to a lot of confusion. All of them promise results but only a few prove to be useful.

While diet plays a significant role in the weight loss process, people tend to forget that there are multiple factors that contribute to it. From physical activity to lifestyle to even blood type, everything that our body comprises and everything we do affects the process. One of the factors, as mentioned previously, is blood type. Depending on whether you have blood group A, B, AB or O, your body may be predisposed to a certain style of eating. Similarly, blood groups warrant avoiding certain other foods such as radishes, chicken, lentils or oranges.

Popular dietician Anjali Mukerjee, in an Instagram post, shared how a blood type diet plays role in our weight loss journey. She suggested that blood-type diets can indeed help in reducing weight. The post mentioned that a blood group determines how will they absorb certain nutrients, handle stress and which foods will help them more in weight loss. Blood type diets eliminate “specific groups of food” based on each of the four blood groups, such as dairy products, bread and cereals or meat and chicken."

Also Read: Determine What Matters Most This New Year: Mindfulness and Personal Growth Strategies To Focus On

However, Anjali also recommended taking a holistic approach towards weight loss which focuses age, metabolism, hormonal imbalances, and other medical conditions a person may have.

According to Samaritan Health Services, a study published in the Journal of Nutrition revealed results based on participants who followed blood type diets. The research found that the participants who followed the blood type diet improved cardiometabolic risk factors like BMI, cholesterol, and waist circumference. This research supports Anjali’s post about blood type diets suggesting that they may be of help in the weight loss process.

In conclusion, blood type diets can help you better in the weight loss process, but blood types aren’t the only factor that significantly affects it.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here