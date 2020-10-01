Take the pledge to vote

The Kissing Booth Star Joel Courtney Marries 'Best Friend' Mia Scholink

Joel Courtney, who shot to fame as Lee Flynn in The Kissing Booth film series, has married his childhood sweetheart Mia Scholink.

IANS

October 1, 2020
Teeny star Joel Courtney has married his longtime love Mia Scholink. Courtney, who became popular starring in The Kissing Booth series of films on Netflix, walked down the aisle in Phoenix, amidst close friends and family.

"I am just so thrilled to be married," Courtney told people.com. "It's one of those things where as much planning and as much anticipation goes into the day, I'm so excited to be married to my best friend," he added.

Although their romance first began in 2017, Courtney and Scholink have known each other since they were toddlers.

"My parents knew Mia's parents before either one of us were born," said Courtney. "My dad did some web development work for her dad's business, and they met through church and by the time Mia and I were born, we hung out for three or four years running around in diapers and play dates -- not just us, but our siblings. There are multiple photos where all five of the Scholink kids and all four of the Courtney kids are sitting around a table eating sandwiches and we're all under the age of 14. It was so cool," he added.

Then they reconnected in 2015 and started dating in 2017. "We dated for a year and we broke up for a little bit of time and then started dating again in 2019 and it moved really quickly after that," he said.

