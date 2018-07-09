English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
The Latest Photo of Suhana, Aryan and AbRam Khan Will Make Your Day
The Khan family is away in the foreign lands on a vacay, we got to see quite a few holiday pictures of Suhana, Aryan and AbRam.
The Khan family is away in the foreign lands on a vacay, we got to see quite a few holiday pictures of Suhana, Aryan and AbRam.
The Khan family is in Europe on a vacation.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family have been providing constant updates about their Europe vacation to their fans on social media, and the latest picture of Suhana, Aryan and AbRam has gone viral.
While Suhana looks chic in an all-white attire, Aryan maintains his patent why-so-serious look as he leans on his younger brother Abram who looks adorable with his two protective siblings.
Gauri shared a picture on her Twitter handle.
She captioned the image as “Somebody to lean on.”
Check it out!
Aryan had earlier Instagrammed an adorable image with AbRam that has been clicked at the ruins of ancient city Pompei and captioned it as, "Nobody lays a hand on my brother."
Take a look!
Every time SRK and Gauri have made an appearance together, they have grabbed eyeballs. This morning, the superstar made headlines as he posted an adorable selfie with his wife on his Instagram handle and we just can't get enough of how cute it is.
"After years the wife has allowed me to post a pic I have taken...she’s all heart!", he wrote.
Gauri has been constantly posting some candid clicks from their vacation.
Take a look at some of them!
On the work front, Shah Rukh has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Zero. The Aanand L Rai directorial will see Shah Rukh playing a vertically challenged man. The film will also star Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.
Suite Life On Deck pic.twitter.com/bfvmjdwS62— Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) July 3, 2018
On the work front, Shah Rukh has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Zero. The Aanand L Rai directorial will see Shah Rukh playing a vertically challenged man. The film will also star Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.
