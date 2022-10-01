Fans of the Met Gala, we now have a new theme.

The announcement that the late Karl Lagerfeld’s work will be the focus of next year’s Met Gala came from Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, who gathered a group of senior Paris Fashion Week insiders on Friday.

The world’s most stylish fund raiser will honor the work of the German-born designer who worked at Chanel, Fendi, and Chloe and passed away in 2019 at the age of 85 on May 1, 2023.

As usual, the theme for the Met Gala is taken from the related exhibition at the Costume Institute of the Met. The exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” will explore his “stylistic language” by bringing together 150 of his works. There will also be original sketches by Lagerfeld.

The star curator of the costume institute, Andrew Bolton, stated in a statement that the display would examine Lagerfeld’s complicated working approach, following the growth of his creations from the two dimensional to the three dimensional.” In his designs for Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his own label, Karl Lagerfeld, “the flowing lines of his sketches found expression in recurring aesthetic themes,” creating a diverse and prolific body of work unparalleled in the history of fashion.”

“Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will be on display in the museum’s Tisch Gallery from May 5 until July 16, 2023.

