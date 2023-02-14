Love is in the air! Amazon Music, an audio streaming platforms, brings to you its handpicked selection of the most romantic tracks of the season across languages. It is Valentine’s Day. Why not be ready with a thoughtfully curated playlist for your date night?

Here are some of the most romantic songs of this season:

Raatan Lambiyan

What better song than Sid-Kiara’s Raatan Lambiyan that became the soundtrack to their refreshing real-life romance? Raatan Lambiyan makes for a perfect song for a dreamy evening. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur, the song is a beautiful rendition of new age Bollywood romance at its best.

Chann Sitare

Chann Sitare is the most romantic track this season sung by the very talented Ammy Virk for the film Oye Makhna. Look no further! This Punjabi love ballad promises to paint your world red.

Senorita - Shawn Mendes & Camilla Cabello

Turn up the volume and dance with your heart and soul for Señorita featuring Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello whose chemistry is as fiery as they sound. The song is lyrically and melodically groovy which sets the perfect tune for your date night dance.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani And The Once-In-A-Lifetime Love: A Page From The Diary Of A Romantic

Ennai Vittu

The Tamil song that got every Gen Z relating to, vibing to and singing to – ‘Ennai Vittu’ from Love Today composed by the only Yuvan Shankar Raja and sung by the sensational Sid Sriram. It expresses love like no other, a perfect choice to dedicate to your loved one and let them know what they mean to you, this V-Day

Urike Urike from Hit 2

A song that is sure to melt your hearts and give that ideal jumpstart to your Valentine’s Day celebrations -’Urike Urike’ sung by the sensational Sid Sriram for the movie HIT: 2. It is a passionate love song that portrays the romance between the lead artists Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary as impeccable as it can be.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here