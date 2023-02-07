Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death globally and the third most common cancer after breast and prostate cancer. As expected, tobacco smoke is the main cause of lung cancer, and as the number of people who smoke has gone down, so has the number of people who get lung cancer in general. Despite a general decrease in lung cancer rates, it has been observed that the rate of lung cancer in non-smokers is increasing. Dr. Balambika R G, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncologist, Velammal Speciality Hospital, Madurai explains several factors that can increase the risk of lung cancer in non-smokers, including:

Exposure to second-hand smoke : Adults who do not smoke but are exposed to second-hand smoke have a 20-30% increased risk of developing lung cancer. People who are frequently exposed to second-hand smoke, such as smokers’ family members, are more likely to develop lung cancer.

Air pollution: In India, air pollution is a major cause of lung cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution causes 1.8 million lung cancer deaths each year. Air pollution has been linked to several health issues, including lung cancer. According to a study published in The Lancet in 2020, air pollution killed 1.7 million people in India in 2019. Furthermore, doctors in Delhi anticipate an increase in lung cancer cases as a result of the city's air pollution.

Occupational exposure : While smoking is the most common cause of this disease, occupational exposure is another major risk factor that can contribute to its progression. Construction, mining, and manufacturing workers are frequently exposed to hazardous substances such as asbestos, radon, and diesel exhaust, which can increase their risk of developing lung cancer. These substances can be inhaled and cause damage to the lungs over time, increasing the likelihood of developing the disease.

Family history : Gene mutation increases the risk of lung cancer in family members. Inheriting a lung cancer-risking genetic mutation from a parent can cause this. Lung cancer is more likely in families with multiple cases or early-onset cancer. Individuals with a family history of lung cancer should consider regular screening and lifestyle changes to reduce their risk.

Radiation exposure: Lung cancer caused by radiation exposure is lung cancer caused by ionising radiation exposure. This type of radiation can harm the DNA in lung cells, causing mutations and possibly leading to lung cancer. The risk of developing lung cancer from radiation exposure is determined by the amount, duration, and type of radiation used, as well as the person's age and overall health. People who have been exposed to high levels of ionising radiation, such as those working in the nuclear industry, are more likely to develop lung cancer.

It’s important to understand that non-smokers can get lung cancer and that the disease is not limited to smokers. Regular screenings and early detection can help improve outcomes for people with lung cancer, regardless of their smoking history.

In conclusion, the myth that only smokers can get lung cancer is just that, a myth. It’s important for everyone, regardless of their smoking history, to be aware of the risk factors and take steps to protect their health. If you have concerns about your risk of lung cancer, talk to your doctor about your options for screening and prevention.

