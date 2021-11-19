The Mythical 'G-Spot' Does Actually Exist, and It Has Magical Health Benefits

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’, every Friday. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

The column is being written by Sexologist Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain. In today’s column Dr Jain explains the honest truth about the mythical G-Spot.

Let’s get the facts straight from the beginning: The G-spot is not a myth. It does actually exist. G-spot is named after Dr Ernst Grafenberg, the urologist who discovered it, and according to scientific research, it is a pleasure centre inside the vagina of a woman. For many women, seeking and talking about sexual pleasure is still taboo. Therefore, the conversation regarding finding G-spot, or G-spot enhancement procedures (which helps women regain their sexual pleasure points) is not particularly easy.

The G-spot will likely remain a controversial topic due to the difficulties that come with measuring and interpreting reported experiences of G-spot pleasure. However, couples interested in exploring the G-spot do not need scientific research or prove to validate their experience. Equally, people who cannot find their G-spot do not need to keep searching for it. People can still enjoy pleasurable sex without the G-spot. Partners should communicate openly, discuss their plans and goals, and then choose the strategies that work best for them.

However, one thing that should not be ignored is a woman’s sexual pleasure, especially if that pleasure arises from G-spot orgasm. It is said that orgasm (G-spot or otherwise) has many health benefits and more women should know and seek it, in their sexual journey.

Firstly, orgasm gives a woman more body confidence. Studies show that women who have more orgasm are more confident in their own skin, and has less insecurity about their weight and shapes.

One of the main benefits of having a good orgasm is good sleep. Orgasm not only boosts sleep but also improves the quality of sleep. The post-sex glow is a real thing for women. An orgasm invigorates the blood in the body, and more oxygen reaches women’s faces. That oxygen boosts collagen production and gives women a rosy and flushed look. Frequent sex can also prevent skin breakout.

More orgasm also deters ageing in women. Orgasm increases estrogen production, which prevents ageing. Another benefit of frequent orgasm is that it boosts the immune system. Regular sex also regularises the period cycle.

A report published in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy depicted that frequent sex is connected to a smaller hip and waist circumference for both men and women. The report also claims, that apart from keeping people in shape, frequent sexual activity also reduces people’s risk of heart diseases and type 2 diabetes.

