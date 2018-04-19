English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The North Face Debuts Recycled Plastic Collection To Help National Parks
The North Face is up with its collection crafted from recycled bottles!
Image: Instagram/ The North Face
The North Face is cleaning up the US's national parks with its new fashion collection.
The athletics brand has launched a new "Bottle Source" collection crafted from recycled bottles recovered from waste streams in national parks, including Yosemite, the Great Smoky Mountains, and Grand Teton National Parks.
The 11-piece collection, which is now available at thenorthface.com, spans t-shirts for men, women and children, as well as a polyester canvas tote bag featuring a vivid forest print. Each garment sold will see the brand donate $1 to the National Parks Foundation.
According to the North Face, 160,000 pounds of plastic was fished out of the water to be transformed into the pieces that make up the collection.
"We're constantly innovating, both for performance and sustainability," James Rogers, director of sustainability, The North Face, told WWD. "In fall 2018, we'll extend the collection to include sweatshirts and long-sleeve and short-sleeve shirts."
The North Face is one of a growing number of clothing brands addressing the issue of incorporating plastic into apparel fabrication as part of a more sustainable product output. Earlier this month, Stockholm-based brand Gant launched a new line of shirts made using upcycled plastic salvaged from the ocean by fishermen in the Mediterranean, while marine debris recycler Parley for the Oceans is well known for working recycled plastic into new fashion pieces, having collaborated with brands such as G-star and Stella McCartney.
