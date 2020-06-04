The Oberoi Group Rolls Out Enhanced Health and Safety Program Across Properties

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Oberoi Group has rolled out an enhanced health and safety program at all Oberoi and Trident hotels.

“At The Oberoi Group, we have always prioritised the health and safety of our guests and colleagues and have been working relentlessly to welcome guests back at our hotels. It is imperative for us to take extraordinary measures to ensure the wellbeing of our guests, and our people,” says Vikram Oberoi, MD & CEO, The Oberoi Group.

He adds, “Our stringent health and safety standards are now available on our websites in their entirety. We hope this will help our guests understand in detail the measures we have implemented for their safety and perhaps others too may find these standards useful. Every effort will be made to ensure our award winning hotels continue to be the safest and most desirable option for our guests and our employees.”

The Health and Safety standards and procedures will be supervised by dedicated Hygiene & Safety Managers at each hotel, as well as by senior members of the hotel management team. The group has also collaborated with Bureau Veritas, a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services to validate and review their program.

Restaurants across Oberoi properties ensure safe distancing with necessary safety precautions without diminishing the dining experience of guests. Meals can also be enjoyed by guests in the comfort and privacy of guest rooms, suites and function rooms.

Hotels will additionally ensure their fleet of hotel owned and operated cars are thoroughly sanitised before and after each trip. The chauffeurs, like all other staff members, have guest care, safety and wellbeing as their most important priority.

The group continues to support the community in this time of need. Different units have been distributing healthy packed meals and essential supplies during the lockdown through government agencies, NGOs and local authorities.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube