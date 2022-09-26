The Queen of Dance, Madhuri Dixit Exudes Elegance in Festive Wear

The queen of dance, Madhuri Dixit Nene is an epitome of grace. Madhuri’s onscreen characters have always celebrated her acting prowess as well as her stylish looks. An icon to many aspiring actresses in the film industry, Madhuri’s charisma has always worked in her favour.

Currently, promoting her upcoming film Maja Ma and judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Madhuri has been bringing her fashion A-game on set and on social media.

From flowy silhouettes to vibrant colours, Madhuri’s fashion diet has been a melange of traditional and contemporary styles. With the onset of the festive season, here’s a look at some of Madhuri’s chic ensembles styled by renowned celebrity stylist Ami Patel.

You know an outfit is made for Madhuri Dixit when it exudes drama. The star posted a series of images in a burgundy printed multi-kali lehenga set designed by label Torani. The heavy raw silk set in red and black features digital Bhagalpuri print creatively laid out on the lehenga, blouse and dupatta. Madhuri in the ensemble sets the festive tone for the season and looks like she is all set to groove to the song Boom Padi from Maja Ma.

If you scroll through Madhuri’s recent posts on social media, you will notice that the Fame Game star has owned every style like a true diva. Recently, Madhuri dazzled in a pleated and pre-draped saree gown. Taking to Instagram, the designer praised the actor, he wrote: Madhuri Dixit at her ethereal and graceful best in our pleated and pre-draped saree gown in a million colours of pink from our ‘Supernova’ Couture collection; for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. (sic).” The futuristic piece of art complemented Madhuri and her personality with elan.

While Madhuri doesn’t shy away from contemporary styles, it’s the traditional attire that makes every fan’s heart go Dhak Dhak. Madhuri adorned Archana Jaju’s signature mirror work anarkali set and paired it with an organza silk hand painted kalamkari dupatta with mirror work. Looking elegant and graceful in the flowy anarkali, the embellished bodice added sparkle to her overall look.

Festivities are all about spreading joy and happiness around you. And Madhuri’s latest look did just that. Madhuri Dixit looked spectacular in Jigar Mali’s burnt orange chanderi jacket set paired with organza dupatta featuring gold dori and aari embroidery on it. The hue played the perfect canvas to let the embroidery shine.

Madhuri loves prints and it’s quite evident in most of her outfits. All set to steal hearts with prints, Madhuri wore a lehenga set from Prints by Radhika. The floral printed lehenga featured embellishments on the waistband and on the border of the same print dupatta. Handcrafted with love, the hand embroidery included badla, sequin, nakshi, dabka, mirrors and moti.

