The Role of Art in Today's World: India Art Fair 2022 And Beyond

Artists Isha Pimpalkhare and Jaideep Mehrotra, whose works were up for display at Tao Art Gallery during the India Art Fair 2022, recently opened up about their experiences and inspirations behind their work. The travelling art show “Mind and Materiality” showcases dynamic canvas painting by Jaideep Mehrotra and kinetic and textile installations by Isha Pimpalkhare.

“I draw a lot of inspiration from nature, from our relationship with nature,” explains Pimpalkhare, adding, “I use textiles as a medium to explore this visceral relationship, and bring into our built environments this kinship.”

For Mehrotra, it was an attempt to “bring attention to changes we take for granted or do not observe”. He adds: “Every map has a tale to tell and is definitely a lot more than curvy lines leading you from one destination to the other. As mankind carves out niches and boundaries, we attempt to encapsulate our topography, to be observed or changed.”

The show is currently on at Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai.

For the artistes, the pandemic was a period of both contemplation and inspiration. “Surprisingly though, half of the pieces I am displaying at IAF were created during the pandemic. Though there were times when work was not so hectic, I spent a lot of time creating new ideas and new work. I spent a lot of time with family, which was mentally so nourishing. So all in all, I can say the pandemic was a learning curve in its own way for me,” reveals Pimpalkhare.

For Mehrotra, too, the period was a creatively satisfying one. “Artists work in isolation and as there were no external distractions, I could focus on my work and enjoyed the creative process,” he says about the period.

In these precarious times, Pimpalkhare says art has become a medium to voice opinions. Moreover, the role of art in any political climate is always important. “I think art always did and always will play a very very integral role, in every political climate. Art is a form of expression, it’s a form of escape, and it is also a form which helps you forget about all the chaos going around you.”

Mehrotra says art can be used as a healing medium. “In tumultuous times, people seek out Art in any form to heal, to be soothed. People have sought out solace in films, books, paintings, performances and have kept their sanity by being immersed in these creative forms. As it has been the 2 years of the Pandemic as well as during this war.”

