The Season Is All About Flaunting Your K-pop And Anime Style

Agree or not Disha Patani surely knows the game of following all the trends. And because this generation is completely engrossed in the world of K-pop and the anime genre and has a sizable fan base. While the social media users are engrossed in slaying the trend by using the filter, Disha stood ahead of them all and turned into the one.

The actress paired a lavender tube top with a mini skirt. The checked skirt was checked in blue and lavender. She dressed it up even more with a cropped jacket with fur details. Disha also wore fur boots to up the ante on the look. She only wore a statement neckpiece, a ring, and a hairpin as accessories. For this look, the actress opted for a bob hairstyle with bright purple strands. Her makeup was dewy, with defined eyes and a hint of a nude glossy shade on her lips.

Disha Patani’s love for anime and K-pop can be seen in one more Instagram post. For a different look, the diva wore her hair down, establishing herself as the right person to become an anime in fringes, with wavey hair and colorful mini clips capturing the Y2K-esque braids. She did not skimp on the glossy and glittery eyes, which were accompanied by glazed lips.

She wore a light yellow crop top with green bottoms and hand gloves. “2023," she wrote in the caption, presumably referring to her intention to experiment this year.

Let’s not forget Tinsel Town’s diva Khushi Kapoor. Isn’t she giving some really cute and casual k-pop vibe? Absolutely yes! Khushi wore a cute floral dress with a square neckline and thigh-high slit going down. Her bob hairstyle gave us some major style inspo for the trend going all over.

