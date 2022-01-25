The Secret Behind Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Endless Energy’ – She Quit Alcohol. Here’s How You Can Give It Up Too

Quitting alcohol can be very hard but it is not impossible. At least that’s what Chrissy Teigen has proved to us. She quit drinking six months ago and has been sober since then. Now, if this is not motivational for you, we don’t know what is. Alcohol addiction can often prove to be detrimental to both your mental and physical health, leading to weight gain, aggravating anxiety and sleep disorder.

Unchecked alcohol consumption can turn you into a completely different person. Even if you make up your mind to give up on consumption, the addiction makes it difficult for you to maintain it. It is still the first month of the New Year and many have included quitting alcohol on their New Year resolutions list. But if you are still struggling with it, American model Chrissy Teigen’s latest social media post may just offer you the motivation that you need.

In the post, she revealed that she had successfully completed six months without alcohol. ‘Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha. I probably won’t be excited till a larger milestone like at least 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again?’ she said. She went on to describe the changes she has noticed in herself since then, claiming that she now has ‘endless energy, lot less anxiety (no more benzos!).’ She said she was more ‘present’ and happier than ever.

Dr Ishina Choudhary, counseling psychologist, cognitive behavioral therapist and Founder of Insight Alchemy said to IndianExpress that it does take time and patience for one to completely quit alcohol and that it is crucial to understand the relationship one has with alcohol. She emphasized the importance of beginning with mindfulness in order to recognize if you have a drinking issue and resolve to do something about it. According to Dr Choudhary, it is important to identify the triggers that make one long for a drink and then look for alternate coping mechanisms like going for a walk, connecting with friends, listening to music and reading. She also recommended enlisting the help of loved ones or considering therapy, as well as taking control of your social life and environment to avoid temptations and distractions.

She also recommended journaling to help keep a track of fitness since it allows you to stay in touch with your deepest thoughts and feelings both when you’re drinking and when you’ve stopped or limited your alcohol intake. She also recommended self-compassion and to restrict from criticizing yourself.

‘You should also strive for a better and healthier lifestyle that includes balanced meals, regular activity with enjoyable workouts, a decent night’s sleep, and staying hydrated,’ she said.

