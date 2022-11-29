The Shiny Discs of Glamour Are Back To Up Your Style Quotient

International artiste Elton John stepped on stage and performed to a packed audience at the Dodger Stadium in California recently, wearing a floor-length Gucci satin dressing gown, embellished all over with sequins and silver crystals. The outfit also featured a contrast electric blue sequined shawl lapel, cuffs and pocket borders. The look was completed with “EJ” initials embroidered in crystals and sequins on the front and the “Dodgers 1” iconic embroidery detail on the back.

You can never go wrong with a dress laden with sequins. A definite party starter, the shiny discs of glamour always have a place on the dance floor. You can embellish them on your favourite saree blouse or shimmy with them when you put on your thigh-high gown, this winter add some sparkle to your wardrobe with sequins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikhil Thampi (@nikhilthampi)

Bollywood’s favourite stars such as Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Tripti Dimri, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor, among others, have featured the embellishment in their stylish wardrobe at some point in their life. Walk in them or dance in them, you can never shy away from them. Keep it sexy, desi or powerful, sequins conform to any style you put them on. So, if you are planning to include it in your party wear this year, here’s a look at some celeb-inspired outfits that will add sparkle to your look.

Power Suits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Dolce & Gabbana’s double-breasted sequin jacket worn by producer, director and actor Karan Johar sets the tone for people who love to keep it sassy yet powerful. You could pair it with matching red sequined pants, a plain set of red satin trousers or fully-embellished sequin shorts. For the women out there, you can always use it as a perfect blazer dress and pair it with thigh-high boots.

Dresses

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VANDA (@vandafashionagency)

Most dresses come fully covered in sequin dresses, all you have to do is find your perfect one. From one-shoulder midi dresses to mini off-shoulder dresses, there’s an array of silhouettes to choose from. Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a blue sequin dress from Alina Anwar Couture. If you want to keep it bold and sexy, then Tripti Dimri’s silver sequin gown by Nikhil Thampi x Label RSVP is a perfect look.

Sarees

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor (@shanayakapoor02)

Sarees will never go out of style. A sequin saree is not just versatile but also makes for a sexy addition to your wardrobe. Shanaya Kapoor nails the Manish Malhotra sequin saree look with panache. Sequined sarees don’t need to be bulky. You could either get a pre-draped saree or opt for a saree gown that makes your evening fun and hassle free.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here