The Show Stopping Bride Collection is An Ode to the Past: Payal Singhal
Singhal, who has dressed celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Sonakshi Sinha, will be showcasing her collection on August 25.
Image: News18
Mumbai: Desinger Payal Singhal, who will be showcasing a range titled Show Stopping Bride at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2018, says the collection is an ode to the past, reinvented for the brides of today.
"The Show Stopping Bride collection is an ode to the past, reinvented for the bride of today," Singhal said in a statement.
She will present the collection in collaboration with Lakme Salon. The line will present a refreshing take on extravagant silhouettes, exotic embellishments, vibrant make-up and intricate hairstyles.
Talking about the collection, Singhal said: "The silhouettes stay true to our signature rebel, comfort-first ideology, with conventional designs amalgamated to create handcrafted edgy ensembles."
"The collection caters to the sensibilities of the experimental, confident and coeval bride," she added.
Singhal, who has dressed celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Sonakshi Sinha, will be showcasing her collection on August 25.
