Happy Diwali!
The Stylish Duo Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Spotted on Diwali

On Diwali, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived in style and were clicked outside Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house to invite him for the big day.

News18.com

Updated:November 7, 2018, 3:39 PM IST
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
The bride and groom-to-be are here and how! On Diwali, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrived at Director Sanjay leela Bhansali's residence to invite him for their wedding.

Ditching the traditional Kurta-Pyjama look for Diwali, Ranveer Singh opted for a Green chanderi foil print kurta by Masaba Gupta with white pants and he teamed the ensemble with a sneaker. Like always, Ranveer can't do without a little bling, this time he adorned a golden framed aviator. Now that's fusion done right.

Deepika Padukone looked off-centre as she was spotted in a white oversized shirt and denims with white sneakers and her eyewear. The white shirt trend has been rampant this season and Deepika, the bride-to-be, slays even in this simple ensemble.

As the couple is all set to get married next week on November 14 and 15, the paparazzi snapped them outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house who directed them in movies like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Psst! Their wedding date also happens to mark 5 years of Ram Leela.

With Nandi Puja in Bengaluru and Haldi in Mumbai, two of the pre-wedding ceremonies have been completed and most awaited wedding of the year is due next week in Italy's Villa Del Balbianello facing Lake Como.











| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
