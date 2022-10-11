The Ultimate Diwali Gifting Guide For 2022

Diwali is around the corner, and like every year, the occasion gives everyone a reason to rejoice and celebrate happy times with friends and family. The festival of lights is all about delish food and delish-er sweets, dancing, and family gatherings to honour the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. A big part of the festivities involves giving loved ones gifts to celebrate being together and being joyous.

We have curated a list of thoughtful Diwali gift ideas. Read on for the best Diwali gifts that anyone—from your dearest dadi to your girlfriend—will love.

Truffle & Co

Diwali brings the joy of lights, and people all over the world get to indulge in sweets. Truffle & Co. is here to fill you in with a variety of Truffles to please you and your loved ones. This year, the brand has curated an array of handcrafted flavours with exquisite ingredients like Kahlua, almond biscotti, tahini, peanut butter and sichuan peppercorns dusted with toasted walnuts

4700BC

This festive season, discard the traditional gifting ideas with new indulgent experiences and perfect gifts to make every occasion truly special with 4700BC’s new gifting range. It challenges you to forget the old sweets and cravings and indulge with an all-inclusive range of gifting options, giving it a real, festive feeling.Light up this festivity with a burst of mouth-watering gourmet flavours to binge from the mainstream laddoos, pedas and barfi’s.

Interflora

Get ready to dive into a playful and eclectic burst of monochromatic floral beauty with the Monochrome Collection from the house of Interflora. From fuchsia pinks to lemon yellows and arctic blues, get ready to dive into a playful, eclectic, and captivating burst of floral series that punctuates the look for every product coming together in tints and shades of a single colour.

Borosil

Diwali, the festival of lights is one of the most widely celebrated and awaited occasions in India. Every Indian home is lit up with countless lights and diyas, and the idea of a diya that continues to burn and can be used even with the fan on, is one with eternal appeal. Borosil Akhand Diyas are a great choice for gifting or personal use this Diwali season.

Rare Scents

A whiff of the exotic, that is reserved for special occasions. An iridescent blend of rare Indian Oud and spices, complimented by the touch of ambery warmth. Infused with pure 24 Karat gold, Oriane, from the house of Rare Scents is the perfect fragrance for the festival of lights. Oriane is made with ingredients that are ethically sourced and aged. Hence, the limited edition Oriane will only be available to 151 patrons which also is infused with real 24 karat gold flakes.

Anastasia Beverly Hills

This Diwali be your stylish best and take-home Anastasia Beverly Hills products ranging from Nouveau Eyeshadow Palette that is all about mattes and multidimensional metallics or the Lash Brag Volumizing Mascara that lets you achieve maximum lash volume and fullness you can’t stop bragging about. Get ready for a night of fun with the brand’s stick blush that is an ultra-lightweight cream blush that melts into skin and creates radiant, natural-looking color with a seamless finish.

Paksha By Tarinika

This season, Paksha By Tarinika, the coveted handcrafted silver jewellery brand, brings you the Jadau beauty with drop of pearls, gemstones and layers of gold beads to deliver all the festive feels. Embedded with jadau set stones, semi-precious beads and pearls to create a symphony of vivid colours in this avant-garde collection. This collection has lightweight festive designs which include necklaces, earrings, pendants, bangles, and rings.​ These pieces are perfect for royal and contemporary styles. The pieces are made of gold plated 925 silver, monzonites, kempu, gemstones, and exquisite freshwater pearls.

Woodland

A unique gift box of leather belts, each made of rich leather and adjustable in size from Woodland will be an excellent choice for your loved ones as well as for regular use. The belt has a tapering end, a polished metal pin-buckle, and a reversible leather strap with two buckles.

Fabindia

Celebrate the festival of lights with our largest Diwali collection of traditional Indian ethnic-wear, home décor and giftables. From festive kurtas to traditional sarees, handcrafted jewellery and accessories to the newly curated fabgift edition, fabessentials skincare to organic foods, let Fabindia be your one stop shop this festive season. Take your pick from a wide range of fabrics in silk, silk blends, tussars, cottons in every style imaginable for everyone in the family.

The Bag Tales

As the season of lights and diya gets nearer, we all are back in the gamut of figuring out what to give our loved ones. A budget-friendly option – TheBagTales, is a homegrown label of handcrafted bags and clutches that has a plethora of exquisite, classy, and cost-effective clutches and handbags that would put a full stop to all the gifting dilemmas. Their latest vegan collection work wear edit is made using premium croc textured vegan leather with sheesham wood handles.

Aulerth

The festive season is just around the corner. And, if you are planning to spruce up your wardrobe, look at Aulerth’s repertoire of high-fashion, consciously made designer jewels. From Kundan-inspired necklaces to meenakari-laced earrings and wrist wear, and from enamel rings to Polki-inspired head jewels, these jewels reflect each couturier’s style sensibilities in myriad ways. This festive season, make your fashion choices mindful with Noor Choker by Suneet Varma, Numisma Rings, Aurora Necklace and essence of Regalia earrings.

Dyson

Amidst the festive frenzy and with no time to pick the perfect gift, let Dyson be your saviour to choose a drool worthy gift. The new limited festive edition Vinca Blue & Rosé colourway in Airwrap Multi-Styler has a porcelain-like texture and is the result of precision-applied satin paint topcoats.

Wishcare

Skincare does not have to be just for women; men need to pamper themselves too! So, whether you are looking for a Diwali gift for your brother or your sister or your relatives, a hamper of skincare products from WishCare would be best. Make this Diwali special with Vitamin C+ Pure Glow Face Kit, Fermented Rice Water Ultimate Hair Combo, 100% Pure Essential Oil and Onion Ginger Hair Combo.

Coppetto Artisan Gelato

With the festive season knocking on our doors, it’s time to pamper our family and friends with lots of love and gifts. Besides, nothing screams better than gelato as the perfect present, right? Well, Coppetto Artisan Gelato’s offers a wide range of fun and festive hampers for the upcoming festive season and it is all about joy, laughter, and happiness. From chocolate, coffee, fresh fruits, dry fruits, and lemons to remarkable flavours like Sicilian Pistachio, Dark Chocolate, Raspberry Sorbet, Ferrero Rocher, Salted Caramel and gel-lato more, mix and match your favourite people’s favourite flavours in a cup or tub and add in the goodness of homemade cone waffles, grains topping or whipped cream to celebrate your saccharine bond with them.

Dots & Doodles’ Soy Wax Candles

The gifting season is here and what better than enhancing a space with scented beautiful candles. Dots & Doodles gift boxes would make for gorgeous home-decor additions. The individual candles are also sure to enchant you with their mystical scents and aesthetic packaging. So, if you have been looking for a special gifting option or simply a soothing addition to your own space, these candles should be your go-to.

Archies

Dark chocolate ginger biscuits, butterscotch cookies, double chocolate muffins, blueberry muffins, cherry muffins, chocolate cookies, dry slice chocolate cake and dry slice pineapple cake from Archies is always a delight to gift and also keep for personal indulgence.

Wellbeing Nutrition

This Diwali, share love, wellness, and health with Wellbeing Nutrition, which has brought an incredible range of wellness-based gift collections of organic whole food nutrition to keep up with the pace at which we live with the power of nature, superior ingredients, no fillers, higher bio-availability, transparency, and beautiful packaging. Choose to shower love with a gift of wellness and stronger immunity with the brand’s impressive selection of exquisite gifts like collagen peptides or daily greens, grandma’s kadha, probiotic + prebiotic, matcha green tea, that will not only leave a lasting impression on your loved ones but will also inspire them to continue on the path of healthy living.

Barista

This festive season Barista has launched a range of new merchandise like artisanal cookies, brownie tubs, multiple variants of nuts coated with fine chocolate, salted almonds and cashews, festive edition of sippers, festive blend coffee powder and beans, instant coffee, french press or mocha pot.

Samosa Singh

With traditional and authentic dal kachori, masala kaju samosa and shahi khoya samosa, Samosa Singh is all set to be your favourite eatery. The festive launch box brings out the best with a thoughtful combination of spices and herbs! Whole spices and herbs are used in our innate style cooking, thereby adding a rich flavour and taste in their dishes.

Bakingo

It’s time to add some dash of sweetness to your Diwali celebrations with Bakingo’s delightful cakes, cupcakes, brownies that are made with love for your loved ones. It can be customized with the picture of your loved ones.

Arttd’inox

Gifts and smiles go together, in the same way that Arttdinox and luxury do. This festive season, create beautiful memories with a host of new designs that champion class and elegance, expressed through the art of stainless steel. Choose from poppy cookie platter or maasai kebab platter or silver ikat platter and surprise your loved ones.

Timex Watches

Diwali is a festival of light and happiness, and it would not be complete without the perfect outfit and accessories. So, it is time to glam up and finish off your outfit with a Timex. This Diwali, make your family and friends happy and close by gifting each other a special moment and preserving the time of all the good memories with Timex Watches.

Forever Living Products

During the festive season it is important to maintain an in-the-moment awareness of the food and drink you put into our body. Forever Living products believes that nutritious diet, making conscious choices while indulging and supporting your body with the right nutrition are important to stay healthy. The Health, Nutrition and personal care product range comprises of Forever Aloe Vera Gel, Aloe Turm, Forever Bee Honey, and Deodorant Sprays – Desire by Forever Men and Desire by Forever Women

Casio

With India being a diverse country, festive season gives everyone a chance to dress up according to each festival and what best way to fire up your social media with watches that add to your overall look. Building on this thought, this year, Casio urges every individual this festive season to gift their loved ones and themselves chic, metallic, bold yet beautifully designed watches from Casio India. Watches that will not only ace up your overall look but will also make you stand above the rest.

Isvara

If there is one Indian festival that allows a sanctified exchange of gifts and presents, that is none other than Diwali. The most anticipated festival of all, Diwali is a celebration that raises the spirits of people. It is an excellent occasion to spread love and share positivity with everyone. An ode to Goddess Lakshmi the symbol of wealth and good fortune, an aesthetically pleasing gift set from Isvara has an herb basket tea, Kāṃsya bronze tea strainer, Sheesham wood teaspoon among other things. Each element of this traditional yet contemporary gift set is specially curated to make a gift that has a lasting impression on anyone who receives it.

Evocus

This Diwali, share your token of love and care with Evocus, which has brought you an incredible range of health-conscious – gift collections. The brand has added minerals to maintain your immunity and gut health with multiple useful properties like super hydration, boosting metabolism and immunity, detoxification, and PH levels of 8+, and beautiful packaging. This Diwali makes your loved one feel like a celebrity with this celeb’s choice of black alkaline water and help them in strengthening their gut health and immunity.

Sober & Co

Sober & Co., an RTD beverage that also doubles as a cocktail mixer, is a one-of-a-kind gifting option for Diwali. A variety of handcrafted flavours made with premium ingredients that are a perfect complement to all your favorite alcoholic beverages. From Australian Sour to Spanish Margarita, there is something for everyone. Overall, not a single taste bud is left unsatisfied. The low-calorie flavours are a real game-changer, and you get to try so many different ones because they are made with natural ingredients and no added sugar.

