The Ultimate Fashion Guide For A Groom

For grooms, planning a wedding look could be a challenging task with ever evolving trends. Being the groom-to-be automatically means that the most significant selection (apart from the venue of course) is – your wedding outfit.

The process of selecting an attire should begin two to three months prior to the wedding. Keeping in mind where your inspirations come from, it is also important to consider if you are sure what to wear or if you will need the help of a stylist or some self-research. Unless you are renting an outfit, your outfit schedule should always consider the time it takes to make and change it.

When it comes to selecting a suit, your personal style and taste are undoubtedly crucial, but you must also consider elements such as the season, time, and location of the event when making your selection. Choosing the fabric and the wedding suit according to the season. Rumela Sen, editorial lead, WeddingWire India, is here, to help you choose. Here is a list curated especially for you, to help you underscore the top grooms wear trends this season.

Unconventional Pastel Shades



This year, shades of mint blue and green are doing the rounds and you can go for a hand-embroidered sage green sherwani set or a light pink or ivory sherwani with subtle embroideries drenched in mint. There is also a newfound love for lavender that has recently taken the Indian wedding industry for a new pastel swing. For those who are keen to explore sherwani shades in pink -complement it with a silver or slate-grey or light blue or green safa and shawl.

Mirrorwork embroidery

Regardless of what design you choose for your wedding outfit, mirrorwork always slays with grace. Watch out for the minimal play of mirrors that adorn most linen kurtas this season. Mirror work suits, especially light and breezy mirror work kurtas can also be worn with salwar bottoms, are becoming more and more trendy in 2022. You can also pick an enticing Bundi to stand out. Tapes, resham threads, and studs are commonly used to enhance the look and feel of these kurtas.

Floral Printed Motifs

Florals are a timeless trend that you can never go wrong with. Florals are the new favourite embroidery design of the year for pre-wedding ceremonies. We will see a lot of colour-blocked florals, which is a new trend in the floral family this season. Look for thread or acrylic floral embroideries to stand out. Hand-embroidered floral motifs in light shades of green, blue, and pink are on the top of our radar. You can also match the print with your partner to wear coordinated floral designs for your wedding.

Coordinate your wedding look with your partner

Coordinating with your partner will never go out of style. Celebrities like Alia-Ranbir, Deepika-Ranveer, and Gauhar-Zaid were seen flaunting their coordinated white and gold wedding wears earlier. This continues to be a popular trend in 2022. Apart from ivory and white, other metallic shades and red are also gaining prominence nowadays. If you wish to do your wedding style the Bollywood way, ask your designer to weave a dream wedding lehenga and sherwani for you.

Accessories you can add

When it comes to accessory shopping, hopping on the trends train is not the answer. Align your wedding outfit with your overall wedding theme, feel of the venue, and decor before you pick the ultimate accessory designs to prep your look. You can opt for intricately designed brooch pins, lapel pins (especially bird-inspired designs) or kalgis bejwelled with pearls for a detailed look. You can also colour coordinate safa and shawls with the bride – either matches the same tone or choose a contrasting color with the bride’s look. If the bride is carrying a white and red banarasi look, the groom can opt for an ivory sherwani paired with a red safa. Stick to monotones and neutral safas this season with a light embroidered shawl to pair the whole sherwani look.

