The Ultimate Road Trip Packing Guide

Every memorable road trip is made up of two essentials - great company and a beautiful road, but there are various other essentials, without which any road trip would be incomplete.Ahraaz Khan, Marketing Leader, Connected Living Solutions, Honeywell Building Technologies, India, Nipun Marya, Director - Brand Strategy, Vivo India, and Peyush Bansal, CEO, Lenskart, have created a checklist for the adventurous souls:There are plenty of great GPS navigation systems available for your cars and phones, but in case the battery dies, you will need some sort of a back-up. Surely you don't want to be lost on the road when your signals run out. Therefore, it is always advisable to bring a detailed route map for your trip. A map also helps in planning your daily itinerary and sticking to it.While some choose to sleep, the others pick to use this time to catch up on their favourite movies and TV shows. Hence, keeping a stock of them on your phone is a good idea to take you through the tedious journey.The air quality of your chosen destination might be optimum, but the highways and cities will definitely not be so. Therefore, invest in a good car purifier.A pair of chic and stylish sunglasses are the best way to beat the heat on any vacation.[caption id="attachment_1256338" align="alignnone" width="875"]Representative Image.[/caption]No great road trip is complete without a stopover at some renowned eating joint. However, there might be miles to go before you reach the eating place. So, it is essential to keep a stock of your favourite snacks the night before you get on the road. A mini cooler of your favourite bottled water or iced coffee will also be a great idea to provide a little extra refreshment.It is imperative to make sure that the trip doesn't get sidelined with a flat tyre or any other car accident. Therefore, you must schedule a full check-up of the car prior to the trip to ensure the tyres have sufficient pressure, air filters are cleaned properly, engine is functioning at a satisfactory level, and the battery is fully charged.A small kit must include items like a flashlight, small blanket, first-aid kit, hand sanitiser, rain coats and water bottles.