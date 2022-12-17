The Viral TikTok DIY Smile Hack Can Be Fatal For Your Teeth

Nowadays, there is a prevailing obsession with appearance, and people are trying to achieve a picture-perfect smile in any possible way without checking its authenticity. The increased virtual presence through social media platforms is the biggest culprit and has given people the audacity to perform risky trials without checking background information. Gen Z almost tries any hack to enhance their looks and social stature.

Let’s consider smile design and transformation. “People need to understand that it takes a lot of effort from the orthodontist to evaluate misaligned teeth and to design a successful treatment plan. The 3D, computer-aided manufacturing of dental devices is mandatory for straightening the teeth. These doctor-directed and supervised treatment journeys are safe and guaranteed. There is literally no other way of straightening the teeth other than what your doctor has suggested,” says Sameer Merchant, CEO, Illusion Aligners.

However, in recent months, there has been a trend of DIY smile hack or “do it yourself" smile transformation, and the millennials are following this trend without knowing the consequences.

In such scenarios, medical professionals like us must educate people not to follow unassisted hacks, which waste their time and money and cause irreversible damage to their teeth.

“These DIY hacks, tried by millennials, generally contain random things like rubber bands, paper clips, and dental floss. These things are never used in teeth straightening and can lead to tissue damage, gum damage, disturbed bite, traumas, and permanent damage to the existing teeth.

There have also been cases of ingestion of these harmful things that have arrived at emergency wards,” adds Merchant.

The main reason for following such hacks is a lack of confidence and resources, which gradually lands them in more trouble.

There is an urge to stop such DIY hacks without any assistance or supervision by orthodontists. The doctor-directed treatment modalities may be expensive but safe and efficient. The patients need to understand that once their teeth get irreversibly damaged through these quack processes, it will take a lot of effort, time, money, and courage to restore them.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here