The Wonders Of Acai Oil On Chemically- Treated Hair

All we want is a magical concoction to tame our hair and get rid of the frizz and keratin treatment serves this very purpose. However, managing the keratin-treated hair requires vigilance. One wrong oil and the treatment will lose its effects. Finding an oil that we can use to style our hair while keeping it moisturised without causing excessive greasiness or premature loss of keratin from the hair might seem a bit far-fetched, but thanks to acai oil and its magical benefits, now we can relax and let the oil and the keratin treatment do its wonders to our tresses.

What is Acai Oil?

Acai Oil is obtained from acai berries which are rich in nutrients and are healthy for hair and especially for keratin-treated hair. It makes the hair stronger, softer, and brighter. Acai, also known as ‘Purple Gold’ is rich in protein, Omega-3,6,9 fatty acids, and Vitamin A and E. The combined benefits of these nutrients strengthen the hair and also aid in preventing hair loss.

Here’s a list of benefits of Acai Oil –

Moisturises the hair

Acai oil is ideal for dry, damaged, and frizzy hair. If you have curly hair, it will deeply nourish and moisturise the curls and make them super-soft and shiny.

Healthy Scalp

The zinc component in Acai oil promotes a healthy scalp and prevents hair loss, while the presence of folic acid ensures blood flow to the scalp. Proper blood circulation helps in the growth of hair. The oil also has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the scalp, ad prevents irritation.

Color Protection

The coating of anti-oxidants prevents colour loss from hair as it avoids oxidation from free radicals. Regular use will help keep your hair colour bright and radiant.

Protects against Sun Damage

Prolonged exposure to free radicals, pollutants, and the sun can turn the keratin-treated hair dry and frizzy. The acai oil can help protect against this by shielding against a range of environmental stress, and also controls premature greying of the hair.

