Therapist Advice on How to Avoid Being Emotionally Reactive

We frequently respond to our own internal emotional states, which contributes to our sense of either running away or fighting. People who are enduring challenging emotional phases are more likely to have emotional reactivity as a trait. But the emotional condition may suffer more from this than we may imagine. People experience the cycle of emotional reactivity, which begins with an emotion and ends with a reaction. Fight or flight is further triggered by this, which results in survival-based decision-making. The feeling of another emotion follows this. We need to adopt a few practises in order to end the cycle. This practise can actually help to rewire the mind and body to behave in new ways, according to psychologist Nicole LePera in her response to the issue. Self-confidence and self-trust are intimately related to the capacity for self-regulation.

Every time we experience strong emotions, we need to pause, consider how we are feeling, and then respond to the circumstance. This will enable us to collect our thoughts and maintain composure before responding. Feelings: In such circumstances, we frequently experience a variety of bodily sensations, ranging from the clenching of the stomach to the rapid heartbeat. It is crucial to acknowledge those feelings and be present. By sending messages of safety to the body, deep, steady breathing helps the body feel relaxed. Deep, steady breathing is encouraged when the body begins to feel tight. Release: It’s crucial to perform the emotional release through sobbing, shaking, or moving the body in order to rebalance the nerve system. Respond: It’s crucial to pause before responding to anything instead of just reacting to it.

