Therapist Explains Ways That Can Help You Improve Your Self-Confidence

Everyone experiences episodes of low self-esteem from time to time, whether they are dealing with a difficult breakup or job loss. Your inner critic often wakes up when something negative occurs and says things such as, you’re not good enough, or You’ll never be happy. And while it’s normal to experience ups and downs in confidence, if your self-esteem is continuously low, it can negatively affect both you and your relationships. But we believe that this article may help you out. A while ago, Lucille Shackleton, therapist, dropped a post on her Instagram space where she gave tips on how one can increase their self-confidence.

Along with the post she shared a disclaimer in the caption, which read, “IG isn’t therapy. This page shares general psychoeducation information and may not suit your situation or resonate with you. Take what connects and leave the rest.”

The first thing that she suggested was to spike their self-confidence to be themselves. One should permit themselves to be who they are rather than focusing on who one should be.

She told people to keep in mind that some people will dislike them despite what they do. This is why you should not bother changing yourself.

Your past does not define your worth. It does not matter what you did in the past or how you were in the past. What matters is how you are in the present moment.

Do not be hard on yourself for something that you did in the past. Forgive yourself and move on.

Keep in mind that your uniqueness is not a flaw.

We are humans and we are not perfect. Remember that you will make mistakes and understand that it is okay.

It is crucial to understand that you cannot be impeccable at everything right from the beginning. Do not beat yourself up for failing at something because it does not make you a failure. It takes time to master a skill.

Making these alterations will certainly aid in boosting your self-confidence, which will further result in improving your relationships.

