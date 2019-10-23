Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Therapy Saved My Life After Divorce, Says Actor Julie Andrews

The 84-year-old actor, who discusses the importance of mental health in her new memoir, said there was no harm in encouraging people to seek therapy.

IANS

Updated:October 23, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
Therapy Saved My Life After Divorce, Says Actor Julie Andrews
credits- Julie Andrews instagram

Veteran actor Julie Andrews has revealed she sought therapy after her heartbreaking divorce from stage designer Tony Walton in 1967 and the timely treatment "saved" her. Andrews said her head was "full of clutter" at the end of her separation from her first husband and it was director Mike Nichols who convinced her to go for therapy sessions.

"Sadly, I separated from my lovely first husband. And separations were always inevitable and the marriage was over and my head was so full of clutter and garbage. Believe it or not, it was Mike Nichols who really tipped me into wanting to go to therapy," the Sound of Music star told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

"He was so sane, and funny and clear. He had a clarity that I admired so much," she continued.

Andrews said once she finally sought help, she went all the way.

"I wanted that for myself. And I didn't feel I had it, so I went and got into it and it saved my life, in a way."

The 84-year-old actor, who discusses the importance of mental health in her new memoir, Home Work, said there was no harm in encouraging people to seek therapy.

"I think everybody knows the great work it can do. And anybody that is lucky enough to have it, afford it and take advantage of it, I think it would be wonderful," she said.

