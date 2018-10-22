There is Love Written All Over this Selfie of Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are making their fans go ‘aww’ and ‘OMG love Goals’, with their super cuddly selfie on Instagram.On Sunday, supermodel Gigi Hadid, posted a picture with singer boyfriend Zayn Malik on her Instagram account and the couple can be seen nuzzling into each other.The Victoria's Secret angel wore a white blouse teamed with a neck piece and dangling earrings and the inked singing sensation, Zayn, was seen shirtless and quite hazy in the picture.The picture oozes love as Gigi cozies up with Zayn while he cuddles her from behind. She captioned the picture, “flying home to my happy place.”Aware of their on-off relationship status, their Instagram fans could not contain their excitement seeing them together. Previously, the couple announced their split in March and weeks later in June they were back together.Apart from setting relationship goals, the couple is often seen in signature couple style statement. Going back in time, they debuted as a couple at the Met Gala 2015 red carpet and stole the show arriving in Tommy Hilfiger and Versace.Be it walking on the streets with their shredded denims or flaunting their all-black attire on the Versace runway, the couple always leave theirs fans and the paparazzi wanting for more.Here are times when Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik proved they are the most stylish Gen X couple.