Harry Styles Poses in Gender-fluid Fashion for Magazine Cover

When we talk about androgynous artists, we probably think of South Korean artists like BTS, who have charmed their global fans with their unique sense of style. But in the west, we are seeing pop singer Harry Styles who is shattering stereotypes when it comes to men's fashion.

The former One Direction member has graced the cover of Vogue magazine for the upcoming December issue where he expresses his sense of style. The singer is wearing a custom made Gucci frill gown with a jacket for the cover.

Speaking to Vogue, Harry said that he loved playing dress up and has been interested in it since childhood. Growing up in Britain, Harry had seen pop icons like David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, John Elton who experimented with their looks and faded the boundaries of gender-based fashion.

The 26-year-old songwriter says he does not feel crazy if he puts on something that feels really flamboyant. Finding that perfect outfit is like finding a superhero outfit for Harry. It's 2020 and gender fluidity is gradually becoming the norm. For Harry, clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. The Dunkirk actor said that when we stop thinking that there's clothes for men and there's clothes for women and remove any barriers, we are opening up the arena in which we can play.

He further revealed that he would go in shops sometimes, and just find himself looking at the women's clothes thinking they are amazing. For Harry, putting up barriers in life is equal to limiting oneself.

Harry recently released the music video for his song Golden from the 2019 album Fine Line. He can be seen flaunting his painted nails in the video too.

With his painted nails and eccentric sense of style, Harry wants people to take joy in playing with clothes. He has never really thought too much about what it means and says it just becomes this extended part of creating something.