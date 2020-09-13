Take the pledge to vote

There is Nothing I'd Change About My Life, Says Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon looks forward to her upcoming role in the Kannada biggie, K.G.F Chapter 2, with as much enthusiasm as she looks back at her career of 29 years.

IANS

Updated:September 13, 2020, 12:54 PM IST
Actress Raveena Tandon looks forward to her upcoming role in the Kannada biggie, K.G.F Chapter 2, with as much enthusiasm as she looks back at her career of 29 years, saying everyday in her life is a new lesson.

"It's been a long and a great journey, for sure. It has taught me a lot. I remember I was so young when I started. It was not easy but I didn't quit and always worked hard to make a respectable place for myself. There's so much I have learned in all these years. Life is the best teacher. Everyday comes with a new lesson," she said.

Raveena was 16 when made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 1991 with Patthar Ke Phool, and since then her career has only been on the rise.

Speaking about her career, Raveena also shared that she doesn't have any regrets in life.

"I don't have any regrets in life. I never regret anything . I might have an incomplete dream but I never regret anything I have done. I believe destiny has a path to follow. I love my life. It could not be better than this. There is nothing that I would like to change about my life. I have made mistakes like other human beings. I have learned from them. So, no regrets. I thank God for giving me whatever I wanted in life," she added.

Raveena's upcoming film K.G.F: Chapter 2 has Kannada superstar Yash in the central role along with Srinidhi, and casts Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as antagonist. The follow-up to the 2018 blockbuster K.G.F Chapter 1 is directed by Prashanth Neel, and is slated for an October 23 release.

