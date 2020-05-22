There Is So Much Time At Hand That You Can Use It To Declutter, Says Bhumi Pednekar

Actress Bhumi Pednekar discovered the uncanny similarity that she has with her character in Alankrita Shrivastava's directorial Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, amid lockdown.

She took a trip down memory lane when she found her long-lost scrapbook from school, and that triggered a huge moment for her.

Bhumi said: "There is so much time at hand that you can use it to declutter and it is not only your space but your mind. I was cleaning a trunk in my old house and I came across a scrapbook from my school! My first DVD audition tape from my acting college, the first script I wrote! I was so nostalgic.

"My character in Dolly Kitty does something similar in the film with her scrapbook, and this moment was so uncanny! There are so many life experiences you go through again as an actor and that's what I love about cinema!" she said.

Talking about the lockdown, she tagged the first week as "manic".

"The first week was so weird. My room is towards the road and usually noisy, but now it's so silent. Slowly, in two-three days, it was taken over by the birds chirping. The first week of the lockdown was manic -- I mean all we used to do was talk about the virus. We still do but now we've figured out a way to deal with it. Be more empathetic about what so many people are going through," she said.

Bhumi says she takes over her house post 6 pm every day.

"I love dressing up my room and my house -– there is always some music, I light up the candles. So, post 6 pm I take over the house because for me it's a way of survival. You have to be positive and you have to spread positivity," she said.

