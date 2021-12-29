There Were No Rest Days for Tiger Shroff on Sets of Ganapath

When it comes to fitness, is there a need to look for motivation beyond Tiger Shroff. The actor literally takes no rest days from workout and training. Given his extraordinary athleticism and fitness levels, this should not come as a surprise. Currently busy filming his next titled Ganapath in the UK, he continues to stick to his drill and practice regime.

“When there is a will, there is a way,” seems like Tiger Shroff’s mantra, when on the go. A new video shared by him on Instagram reveals that the film’s producer Jackky Bhagnani arranged a place, only so that Tiger can keep up with his training routine. Flaunting his ripped physique and abs, the actor is seen rigorously working out in the gym. He exercises in between takes because shooting for Tiger means “no rest days.”In response to the post, Jackky wrote, “Brother anything for you! And tomorrow we are training together.”

Nip in the air or snow is clearly no excuse for Tiger Shroff and his 8-pack abs in tow. The actor, also a singer, casually walks shirtless in a video he shared earlier on the photo-sharing platform. Dressed in a leather jacket, cool sunglasses and a pair of jeans, Tiger impresses with his A-level superstar attitude.

And just how effortlessly Tiger bared his toned abs as it snowfalls, is incredibly unbelievable. Clad in just a pair of flared pants and slippers, the actor showed off his enviable body in a series of images. “Literally chilling with my Bossman aka Producer Saab aka Bro, ”he captioned the post, tagging Jackky in it.

Dancing, ice-skating, playing volley-ball, action rehearsals, are a few of the many things that are keeping Tiger busy, in between shots. He will reunite with Student of the Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria for his next Heropanti 2. The film is a sequel of Tiger’s debut film alongside Kriti Sanon, who also debuted with the 2014 flick. Kriti will share the screen with Tiger in Ganapath.

