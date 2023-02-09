Believe it or not, this year’s hair colour trends are mouthwatering (not literally). Looks like the fashion world has taken a gastronomical turn, and we’re raiding the fridge for some inspiration. Well, your icy platinum is now a sweet buttercream blonde which resembles the inner part of the banana peel. This is not it, brunettes have been upgraded to cherry cola brunettes, adding a splash of red. Rose gold has undergone a peachy-toned change, and your light browns and caramels are now mushroom brown with ashy and blond undertones.

Let’s take a look at some of the yummy hair colours for this year-

Buttercream

Buttercream blondes are the perfect hair colour for the winter months. It is a creamy colour, in the lightest shade of gold, offering tons of dimension. This hair colour will perfectly complement fairer skin tones and offers a soft sun-kissed look. Make sure to give it a touch up every few weeks so that when the colour begins to fade away, your hair does not look brassy.

Mushroom Brown

Mushroom Brown is a rich blended colour that has an ashy base and is layered with neutral brown and blonde highlights to create an earthy tint. This is a versatile hair colour, and depending upon your choice and skin tone, you can opt for warmer or cooler hues. You can use traditional highlights, lowlights, balayage or even baby lights to customise it.

Cherry Cola

Got curly hair? Cherry cola is the perfect pick for you. The dark red cherry colour has a brown base with violet and red tones. This seamless rich colour can work on any hair length and will flatter any skin tone. If you have never bleached your hair and want to continue avoiding it, you can opt for this summery vibe as the burgundy hue easily adds its tint to darker hair.

Peachy Rose Gold

Plain rose gold is out of date, and replacing it is a peachy version. Instead of the rich and textured copper colour, we have a pastel copper colour which will make your tresses look lush, vibrant and fun. Ideal for warm complexions, the peachy rose gold will look magical on blonde or light brown hair.

Strawberry Blonde

As delicious as strawberry blonde sounds, it is a warm combination of blonde and red which looks absolutely stunning. This is a pale hue with a vibrant take on red, which gives a pinkish colour to the hair. You can add red highlights to elevate the look. It is perfect for any skin tone.

