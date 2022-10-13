These 3 Drinks Can Help You Manage Hot Flashes During Menopause

If you are witnessing hot flashes and night sweats in your 40s, then you might be entering your menopausal stage. Hot flashes are one of the most characteristic symptoms experienced by women during menopause. Although anxiety and stress are the two primary causes of hot flashes, alcohol, caffeine, hot weather and spicy food, to name a few, can worsen this condition.

However, it’s not that difficult to alleviate its symptoms with simple home remedies. Experts suggest that consuming certain healthy drinks can help manage hot flashes during menopause. According to HealthShots, these three drinks can relieve hot flashes:

Iced Tea

It is a myth that certain teas can aggravate cramps and joint pains in women during their menopausal stage. Although consuming hot tea won’t help you ease the symptoms of hot flashes, drinking iced tea can very well do the trick. However, you must be cautious about the amount of sugar you add to the beverage. It’s always healthy to reduce your sugar intake and replace it with honey, jaggery, or other natural sweeteners.

Water

Water is your best friend during menopause. It not only helps prevent homeostasis, muscle cramps, and bloating but also maintains the body’s hormone levels. Hot flashes are majorly ridden by dehydration. Drinking water at frequent intervals can be quite a task, but you must remember that it is immensely helpful to keep hot flashes at bay.

Coolers

During menopause, a lot of women resort to consuming alcohol to deal with stress and anxiety. Alcohol consumption will result in being harmful rather than doing any good. Instead, you can drink healthy coolers using honey and jaggery. For instance, you can make a healthy version of Virgin Mojito by mixing fresh mint leaves, lime juice and lots of ice with water. However, do not forget to replace natural sweeteners with sugar syrup. You can also prepare fruity coolers like healthy Pina Colada to treat your taste buds.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

