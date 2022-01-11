These 3 Food Items Are Perfect For Your Late-night Snack

Somewhere we all understand the importance of sleeping early and waking up early the next morning. But, for many reasons, almost all of us stay awake till late. And when you are awake, you also raid the kitchen for a snack. Usually, people prefer dry food such as cakes and biscuits, or even fast food such as Maggi noodles. However, it is not advisable to consume any of these since they are not healthy and can cause you to gain kilos.

Now, you must be wondering: How can I have a sound sleep when I am hungry? The answer to that is if you have a habit of eating anything late at night, then instead of the aforementioned things, you should go for something that is filling and healthy at the same time. Below is a list of food items you can eat late at night if you’re hungry:

Dry Fruits

Dry fruits are ideal if you feel like eating something at night, for they are healthy and will not pile on the calories. However, you should eat them only in limited quantities. Eating them will satiate your cravings and you will also feel full.

Seasonal fruits

You can also eat seasonal fruits if you feel hungry at night. For example, dry fruits will calm your cravings and keep you full. However, make sure you avoid fruits that are either too sweet or too sour.

Soup

If you feel hungry late-night, nothing is better than a bowl of lip-smacking delicious and steaming soup. You can make your soup from scratch or just add readymade soup to hot water. Drinking soup will calm your nerves and will make you feel relaxed and refreshed.

However, it is better to make your soup since ready-made soup can have MSG or ajinomoto in it.

