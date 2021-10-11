These 5 Ayurvedic Tips Can Help Reduce Constipation

Owing to unhealthy eating habits and a desk-bound lifestyle, constipation has become an increasing problem among people. Reasons behind constipation have been narrowed down to not having enough fibre in the diet, stress, changes in the diet, eating disorders, or some medical condition. It is essential that individuals take care of their bowel movements, cause any disturbance in the bowels might lead to digestive issues like bloating. If your digestive issue is not chronic, you can make certain lifestyle changes for relief.

Bowel habits are a strong indicator of an individual’s digestive health. There are a number of ways to ensure a dormant gut and relieve bowel movements.

Here are some tips you can follow to relieve yourself of constipation:

Keep Yourself Hydrated

Keep your body hydrated is one of the key tips suggested by all health experts. Dehydration attracts a number of diseases, including constipation.

Dalia

This age old superfood easily available in our kitchens is also regarded as a plant protein that is loaded with fibre and vitamins, hence, it will help you get rid of constipation.

Mulethi (liquorice root)

Intaking Mulethi is one of the most effective remedies to improve digestion. You can chew a small piece of mulethi or simply take half a teaspoon of liquorice root (powdered) and drink it with a cup of warm water. If it tastes too bitter, add jaggery.

Fig or Anjeer

Figs have high fibre content and when soaked in warm water, they can offer instant constipation relief.

Milk and Ghee

Having 1-2 teaspoons of ghee in a hot cup of milk acts as of the most effective ayurvedic remedies to get rid of constipation. According to Kohli, drinking it at bedtime works the best.

People are advised to take a direct consultation with an ayurvedic physician for better results.

