These 5 Benefits Prove Why Yoga is Important for You

Yoga has been around us for ages, but it’s getting the due recognition only lately. In today’s busy society, this ancient practice has become increasingly popular, to such an extent that it is also being endorsed by many eminent personalities and celebrities. And why not? Living in the 21st century we all have realised one thing: a healthy lifestyle is not just a trend but the need of the hour.

Regardless of your level of expertise in yoga, if you are practising it regularly, you will feel better from head to toe. Not just this, but, John Hopkins University has said that if a person is going through an illness, living with a chronic condition, or recovering from a surgery, this age-old practice can become an integral part of the person’s treatment and has the potential to accelerate the healing process.

Here’s a quick look at the health benefits of yoga:

Improves strength, balance, and flexibility

This point will always top the list whenever it comes to listing the health benefits of yoga. The different poses and asanas open the tight areas of the body like the shoulders and muscles of the upper back. This helps you in maintaining a good posture and increasing the flexibility of your body. And holding the asanas for long can build strength.

Benefits heart health

Practising yoga regularly may reduce body-wide inflammation resulting in a healthier heart. Not just this but yoga also tackles the factors causing heart diseases, like high blood pressure and excess weight.

Improves mental health

Both the improvement-based yoga practises and breathing-based therapies can help in significantly improving depressive symptoms. Performing yoga regularly brightens your mood, boosts alertness and enthusiasm. Getting into a routine will result in fewer negative feelings.

Helps in lowering blood sugar

Experts across the globe have said that regular practice will not only lower the blood sugar level but also reduce the level of bad cholesterol and boost good cholesterol.

Helps in losing weight

One of the major contributors to weight gain is too much stress. Indulging in yoga brings you a deep sense of relaxation, resulting in de-stressing your body and mind. This allows you to lose weight naturally.

