These 5 Cardio Machines Can Fasten Your Weight Loss Journey

Everyone wants to have an effective workout session that will make them achieve their target before time. People who are on a weight loss journey spend a lot of time doing cardio-vascular exercises as they are said to be useful in burning extra fat at a faster pace.

While there are many cardio exercises that can be performed without the use of any machine, cardio machines help a lot in burning the excess fat fast. There are numerous machines present in the gym but not all provide the same results. To help you choose the best cardio machine for yourself, we have curated a list of machines that will speed up your workout session and give you better results.

Treadmill

Treadmills are usually found in every gym. It is a staple piece of equipment for a gym workout session. A treadmill makes you run at different speeds and burn calories instantly. A traditional treadmill can be used to amp up the intensity of the cardio by changing a few minor settings such as increasing the incline, fasting the speed, and walking backwards.

Advertisement

Indoor Cycling

Indoor cycles are the next most-found machine in gyms. It provides you with better control of your body and difficulty levels. If someone tries the alternate peddling method, then they can burn more calories than the regular cycling techniques. In alternative cycling, one needs to first speed up the pedalling and then slow down the speed. This triggers post oxygen consumption due to which our body burns calories even after stepping out of the cycle.

Elliptical

Ellipticals are said to be effective for a full-body workout. Instead of focusing on just one area, they burn calories from different parts of the body without putting a strain on them. One can change the speed, reverse direction and hold the non-stationary bars to optimise the weight loss process.

Rowing Machine

A rowing machine needs technique, right posture and strength to burn calories. If done wrong, it can result in serious injuries. One needs to pull the bar with utmost strength by keeping the movement intact.

Stair Climber

The machine is not just used in cardio exercises but is also known to be a strength training tool. It increases the metabolism and activeness of the body. It is used for a high-intensity workout giving you the best results on time.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.