These 5 Food Items Likely To Get Stuck In Your Baby’s Throat, Be Cautious  

Apart from health, parents are always on alert about what their babies put in their mouths. Children have a habit of putting things into their mouths which can sometimes become dangerous.

Here are the most common food items that can get stuck in your infant’s throat.

Fruits

Avoid handing your kid huge pieces of fruit. They should be sliced into very small pieces so that they can easily swallow them if they don’t chew the piece.

Similar precaution should be taken with other items such as chocolates, toffees, etc. All these food stuff should be broken into smaller pieces before handing it to babies.

Biscuits

Similar to fruits, biscuits should also be broken into tiny pieces which your baby can swallow easily, without it getting stuck in his/her throat.

Popcorns

Although popcorns already have a small size, babies can still have a hard time swallowing them. Thus, parents should take extra precaution by breaking it down into two or three pieces.

Talking while eating should also be avoided. Start discouraging your children from an early age to speak while eating. Something getting stuck in the throat could not only be life-threatening for the infants but also for the adults.

Moreover, small items like buttons, pen caps, stationery material, and coins should be kept away from the newborns.

There is no doubt that parenting is hard, but it’s the hardest when your kids haven’t learned to stand on their feet. The parents are on a continuous vigil during that time, which can be extremely tiring.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here