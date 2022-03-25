These 5 K-Pop Stars Have Ventured into Entrepreneurial Works

It is no secret that many K-pop idols are multi-talented artistes. They can sing, dance, rap, act, and write their own songs but they can also set up some successful businesses as well. Let us take a look at five South Korean artists who have expanded their influence far beyond singing:

Jackson Wang

Before becoming the dapper member of K-pop group GOT7, Wang had won a scholarship to Stanford University based on his impeccable fencing skills. However, the Hong Kong-born artist went on to become a successful K-pop idol. Wang founded his luxury streetwear label Team Wang Design along with Henry Cheung in 2020. With its first store in Shanghai, Wang’s streetwear collection features pieces such as tracksuit bottoms, hoodies and tops.

Jay Park

The former leader of K-pop group 2PM is now a solo Hip-Hop artist. Jay is also the owner of independent hip-hop record labels, AOMG and H1ghr Music. This year in February, the rapper also launched his own brand of Soju, the staple Korean alcohol. Jay’s soju brand is Won Soju.

Jin

Kim Seok Jin from BTS also stepped into the role of an entrepreneur in 2018. The self-proclaimed worldwide handsome’s love for food became more real when he opened a Japanese restaurant, Ossu Seiromushi. Jin and his brother, Kim Seok-jung, opened the restaurant in 2018. Jin is the director of the Japanese restaurant, while his brother runs and owns it.

Ossu Seiromushi is really fancy and beautiful restaurant. The freshest taste of Japanese cuisine in Korea.God-tier like the owner himself! 15/10 - HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. #JIN @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/yGJBbu1L0D— The Jin BuZzz 💋 (@theJinBuzz) September 1, 2019

G-Dragon

The South Korean rapper from the K-pop group Big Bang launched his fashion brand Peaceminusone in 2016. The fashion clothing brand was launched in collaboration with his stylist Gee Eun. The brand debuted with an online store and soon expanded into pop-up stores in Seoul, Miami, Osaka, London and Hong Kong.

Jessica Jung

Former member of South Korean girl group Girls’ Generation, and actress Jessica Jung founded Blanc & Eclare, a fashion brand in 2014. Jung’s brand produces eyewear, denim, clothing, skincare and other accessories.

Besides her fashion brand with stores in several Southeast Asian countries, Jung also inaugurated her restaurant Clareau in February 2021. Located in Seoul, the open-kitchen restaurant serves contemporary cuisine with a touch of Asian flavours.

Besides being an entrepreneur Jung also became a novelist in 2020 after she wrote Shine. This year, the artist released her second novel Bright.

