These 5 Squat Variations In Your Workout Will Reduce Thigh Fat

Squats are a go-to exercise if one has to build a strong butt. These are excellent functional movements, which can help make your day-to-day movements like bending and lifting easier. They are also a great way to build muscle and strength in the lower body.

From burning a lot of calories in the body to maintaining your overall fitness, squats are an integral part of the workout routine. Besides working your core, squats target major muscle groups in the leg including the glutes, quads, hamstrings, and calves. Not only do they help burn and shrink your thigh fat, but they also help in tighten your back. If you are trying to lose lower body weight while keeping your glutes intact, here are some squat variations you can try out:

Sit-to-stand squat

To get comfortable with squatting and establish a good form, you would want to start by perfecting the sit-to-stand squat, which is also known as a bench or box squat.

Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, while your back straightens up. Point your toes outward at 45 degrees or less, and now slowly hinge at your hips, push your butt back, and bend your knees to lower yourself. Push into your heels, squeeze your glutes, and come back to the standing position. This marks one rep.

Resistance Band squat

Place a loop resistance band above your knees, and stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Your toes should be pointed slightly out, and your hands on your hips or in front of you. Push your butt back into a sitting position while bending your knees. Continue to lower yourself until your thighs are parallel to the floor or lower, and hold the position for 1–2 seconds. Slowly come back into the starting position by pushing into your heels and squeezing your glutes.

Sumo Squat

Once again stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and toes slightly extended outwards, arms at your sides, palms in. Keep your core engaged, back straight and chest lifted. Bend your knees and push your hip backward. Your elbows should be bent and bring your palm in front of your chest. Now, return to the standing position, while clenching your glutes. This will mark one rep.

Goblet squat

Goblet squat is a fun exercise for which you would need one dumbbell. Get to the standing position with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Hold the head of a dumbbell with both hands near your chest. Make sure to keep the elbows tucked in. Now, lower into a squat position by hinging at your hips, pushing your butt back, and drive your knees outward. While making this movement, keep the dumbbell tucked in tight to your chest and your elbows between the knees as you lower. Return to a standing position by driving your knees out, pushing into your heels, and while doing this don’t forget to squeeze your glutes.

5 Squat Jack

Stand with feet together, hands by your sides, and palms in. Now, jump and extend your feet out, landing into a sumo squat position. In parallel to this, cross your forearms in front of your chest. Keep your core engaged, jump back into a standing position, with your feet back together (at the starting position) and arms raised overhead.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.