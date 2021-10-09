These 5 Superfoods Can Help Increase Fertility

What are Superfoods? The foods which are rich in compounds such as antioxidants, fibre, or fatty acids are knowns as superfoods, like salmon, broccoli, or blueberries. These foods are believed to be beneficial for human health. It is said that antioxidants have protective properties against cancer and they also have healthy fats which prevent heart diseases. Not many know that Superfoods, loaded with antioxidants, boost fertility too.

As there has been no scientific definition of what exactly a superfood is, any food that provides high levels of required nutrients and along with promoting health and personal well-being, it also prevents diseases is known as a Superfood.

Fertility experts believe that a well-balanced, vitamin- and nutrient-rich diet is capable of increasing the quality of oocytes and eggs, as well as sperm integrity. As lifestyle changes and increased stress can harm eggs, nutrients like omega-3 and antioxidants like vitamin C can come to their rescue. Folic acid is an essential vitamin, if present in sufficient amounts in the bloodstream, helps to avoid embryonic abnormalities.

From fruits, vegetables, to lean meats, and whole grains, here are 5 superfoods that boosts fertility in both men and women:

Green Leafy Vegetables

Green leafy vegetable are rich in two important nutrients, folic acid and vitamin C, which help in the ovulation process. Intake of green vegetables reduces the risk of miscarriage and chromosomal disorders during pregnancy. Include vegetables like kale, spinach, broccoli, and fenugreek into your diet. Even for men, green veggies have proved to help in the production of high-quality sperm.

Nuts and Dry Fruits

A handful of nuts and dried fruits can give you high quantities of protein, vitamins, and minerals. Walnuts can reduce chromosomal damage in eggs, further increasing the fertility, as it contains a lot of selenium.

Quinoa

Loaded with fibre, plant-based proteins such as quinoa improves conception chances. It not only regulates the menstrual cycle but also stabilizes blood sugar levels. It is crucial that the expectant mother consumes whole grains for at least half of her daily grain consumption.

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are a rich source of zinc and it helps to increase testosterone, semen levels, and, produce mature cells. These seeds can also stimulate sufficient blood flow to all reproductive organs. Pumpkin seeds are full of energy and are rich in nutrients.

Bananas

Bananas are high in vitamin B6, vitamin C, and potassium. Vitamin B6 aids in zygote formation by modulating hormones, which are involved in the ovulation process. Potassium and vitamin B6 deficiency leads to poor egg and sperm quality. Bananas are a must in breakfast for people who are trying-to-conceive.

