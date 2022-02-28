These 6 Food Choices Can Help You Lose Weight

Losing weight is difficult for anyone, especially if you are middle-aged. If you cannot lose weight despite your best efforts, then your diet needs a second look. In order to achieve your goals, you should consult a dietician or follow a diet chart. Below are some of the food which help you lose weight:

Nuts

Nuts have low calories, but consumption of nuts keeps the stomach full for a long time, thereby suppressing hunger. 10 to 12 almonds contain about 100 calories.

Whole grains

Consuming whole grains such as whole-grain bread, oatmeal or pasta, and brown rice also keeps the stomach full. They are high in fiber and low in calories, which also helps in preventing hunger pangs.

Apples

You must include apples in the diet. Apples are rich in fiber and satisfy your sugar cravings. Apple is a low-calorie fruit that keeps you healthy.

Tomatoes

Consume tomatoes regularly if you are on a diet. Apart from their low calories and high water content, they are also full of nutrients. Tomatoes contain an antioxidant called lycopene that is healthy for the skin.

Ajwain

Celery contains very less calories. You can drink water mixed with ajwain, and also add it to a dish you are cooking. Ajwain cures a lot of stomach problems. Ajwain is very high in fiber which helps in reducing weight.

Watermelon

Include watermelon in your diet during summer. Watermelon is high in water and calories are negligible. You can eat it in huge amounts without being scared of gaining calories.

