These 9 Home Remedies Will Help You Remove Sun Tan

Exposure of skin to the sun for an extended period may cause skin sunburn and other problems. Almost everyone deals with the problem of skin tanning caused by the summer sun. The powerful rays harm the skin in so many ways. When we expose our skin to direct sunlight, it not only causes it to become dull and tanned but also leads to serious diseases such as cancer.

However, vitamin D is also found in sunlight and is required for our bodies. However, exposing the skin to the sun for an extended period can result in sunburn and other skin problems. If your skin has also turned dark in the sun, these home remedies will help you a great deal.

Use lemon

Lemon has long proven effective against sun tan. The vitamin in lemon acts as an antioxidant, and the acid in it removes sun tan from the skin.

Rose and cucumber water

Cucumber and rose water can also be used to remove sun tan. Combine equal parts cucumber juice and rose water and apply to the skin with a cotton ball. After a while, wash your skin with cold water. This will remove the effect of a sun tan.

Turmeric and gram flour

The turmeric and gram flour pack exfoliate the skin, removing sun tan. Apply half a teaspoon of turmeric mixed with two teaspoons of gram flour to the tanned area. Wash it off after drying.

papaya and honey

Mix in 2 teaspoon papaya paste and 1 teaspoon honey. Allow it to sit for about 20 minutes. Now, wash your face with plain water.

Oatmeal and buttermilk

Make a face pack by combining equal parts buttermilk and oatmeal and applying it to the skin. After 10 minutes, rub it off.

Yoghurt and tomato

The tomato and curd pack removes sun tan from the skin and promotes the growth of new cells. After half an hour, wash your face with one spoon of tomato juice and two spoons of curd.

Sandalwood

Sandalwood has a soothing effect that helps remove sun tan and soothes irritation. Apply a paste of sandalwood to the affected area.

Milk and Turmeric

Apply an equal amount of turmeric and milk to the sun-tanned area. If you use it daily, you will notice a difference in your skin within a few days.

Honey and Pineapple

Both pineapple and honey contain acid, which aids in the removal of dead cells. Make a paste out of both and apply it to the sun-tanned area. Apply it only after performing a patch test if your skin is sensitive.

